Toronto just got a cafe that's run by robots and all drinks will be free

Toronto just got a new cafe run by robots that's now open in the heart of Kensington Market at 160 Baldwin St.

All drinks will be free for a limited time.

This is the second Robo Cafe location in Toronto, the original cafe opened last year at 1235 Bay St. in Yorkville and was originally branded as a Dark Horse Espresso vending machine. Both cafes still serve drinks from the eponymous local coffee chain.

Like the Yorkville location, the newest Robo Cafe is an autonomous, contactless machine that serves lattes, cappuccinos, flat whites, cortatos and Americanos.

You have the option to customize their cup of joe and with dairy or oat milk options and can opt for decaffeinated beans. The robot can also prepare a chai latte or hot chocolate if that's more your speed.

General Manager of Coffee, Brad Ford told blogTO "This isn't vending machine coffee. The Robo Cafe performs all the functions of a human barista from bean to cup, no shortcuts, no compromises."

The robo barista is powered by a customized Swiss super traditional espresso machine. "It makes the coffee on-demand and effectively performs all of the functions of a real barista in under 2 minutes. It's like a tiny barista operating inside the machine!"

The entire menu is free this week until Friday, June 25. The hours of operation are currently 11 a.m to 4 p.m.but will gradually increase to 24/7 over the coming weeks.

More Robo Cafes are planned for Toronto including ones near Church and Front, St. Clair and Yonge and Little Italy.