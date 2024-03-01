Hundreds of people in Toronto queued in massive lines just for free Dunkaroos

People in Toronto love a good queue and are willing to line up for just about anything — even a box of snacks that retails for under $4.

The masses converged on Union Station this week to line up for single boxes of Dunkaroos — the 1990s cookie and frosting snack that lives rent-free in the minds of nostalgic millennials.

Dozens of locals took to social media to document their confusion about the latest line-up, and their surprise upon learning what folks were lining up for.

There is a long line at Union Station. For what exactly? You guessed it. A free pack of Dunkaroos. pic.twitter.com/14GaX0NZpN — David Alter (@dalter) February 29, 2024

Betty Crocker was sampling full-size boxes at the Bay Union Samples Kiosk on February 28 and 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., generating long lines of people looking to get the widely available snack for free.

Free dunkaroos at Union station lol

No questions, just line up & grab a box. pic.twitter.com/ktCriQYAT7 — Draya (@Drayaaaa_) February 28, 2024

People were perplexed by the response, to say the least.

LIKE HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE??? FOR DUNKAROOS?????? — outta this world!!🛸🌌 (@graveyardloli) February 29, 2024

In classic Toronto fashion, some excitedly joined the line without even knowing what they were there for.

I’m in line for a free box of dunkaroos at Toronto Union Station and there are people in line who have no idea why they’re in line 😂 one woman goes “oh it’s just dunkaroos 😒” YES MAAM FREE DUNKAROOS pic.twitter.com/8T4Rmw6pjU — Noah Aquino (@noahaquino) February 28, 2024

Others knowingly braved harsh elements to get their free nostalgic sugar fix.

Coworker: They’re giving out free full boxes DunkAroos at Union Station

Me: Say no more *immediately puts on cost and treks out through fierce winds* pic.twitter.com/hxqzpLn1TZ — Meg S (she/her) (@meganksimpson) February 28, 2024

"Waiting in a line for minimal return is a part of Toronto heritage at this point," says one comment on X.

"We are guppies," reads one reply, while another user said, "I just see a lineup of people with excellent taste."

Dunkaroos retail for as cheap as $3.97 for the six packs of 42-gram servings. If a minimum wage worker earning $16.55 were to spend more than 14 minutes in this line, they'd actually be losing money.

Free dunkaroos at Union Station today!😅 pic.twitter.com/TOZMSXuhW1 — ♥’Nma♥ (@princess_nma_) March 1, 2024

Toronto residents are known for their willingness to queue in long lines, as has been seen with major video game releases, events, and, most recently, a string of job fairs and hiring events across the region.