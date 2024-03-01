Eat & Drink
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
toronto line up

Hundreds of people in Toronto queued in massive lines just for free Dunkaroos

People in Toronto love a good queue and are willing to line up for just about anything — even a box of snacks that retails for under $4.

The masses converged on Union Station this week to line up for single boxes of Dunkaroos — the 1990s cookie and frosting snack that lives rent-free in the minds of nostalgic millennials.

Dozens of locals took to social media to document their confusion about the latest line-up, and their surprise upon learning what folks were lining up for.

Betty Crocker was sampling full-size boxes at the Bay Union Samples Kiosk on February 28 and 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., generating long lines of people looking to get the widely available snack for free.

People were perplexed by the response, to say the least.

In classic Toronto fashion, some excitedly joined the line without even knowing what they were there for.

Others knowingly braved harsh elements to get their free nostalgic sugar fix.

"Waiting in a line for minimal return is a part of Toronto heritage at this point," says one comment on X.

"We are guppies," reads one reply, while another user said, "I just see a lineup of people with excellent taste."

Dunkaroos retail for as cheap as $3.97 for the six packs of 42-gram servings. If a minimum wage worker earning $16.55 were to spend more than 14 minutes in this line, they'd actually be losing money.

Toronto residents are known for their willingness to queue in long lines, as has been seen with major video game releases, events, and, most recently, a string of job fairs and hiring events across the region.

Lead photo by

dalter|Drayaaaa_/X
