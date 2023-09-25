Huge lineup of people looking to apply for retail roles shows reality of Toronto job market

One clip taken in Scarborough recently made rounds on social media after it showed a massive lineup of people waiting to apply for retail positions during a Bath & Body Works job fair.

The bath and fragrance retail chain recently hosted its national hiring event at all of its U.S. and Canadian stores on Sept. 23, with same-day interviews for seasonal sales associate positions.

In a video shot by a passerby at the Scarborough Town Centre, a crowd of prospective workers can be seen snaking through the mall, in a scene that's comparable to many other congested job fairs that have taken place in Ontario, including ones hosted by McDonald's and Fortinos.

The video has amassed over 250,000 views at the time of publication, with many respondents sharing their own difficulties with finding a job in Toronto's market.

"Waited forever just for them to ask for my availability," one prospective employee wrote.

"It's so hard to find a job especially in Scarborough, took me three months," another person shared.

Others raised questions about the city's high cost of living, Canada's labour shortage, rising unemployment, housing in the GTA, and financial assistance for international students.