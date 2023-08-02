Video shows hundreds of people lining up desperate for jobs in Mississauga

Just one day after hundreds of people reacted to a video of a gigantic lineup of job seekers hoping to apply at a grocery store in Brampton, another similar clip is going viral for depicting just how high the demand for certain jobs in the Toronto area is.

Just like the footage filmed outside the Fortinos job fair near Bovaird Drive East and Mountainash Road over the weekend, this newer recording shows hundreds of locals vying for a position at Regal Security in Mississauga.

The company had advertised its hiring event taking place on August 1 across social media, but likely didn't anticipate the unbelievable turnout at its offices near Highways 401 and 427.

In the TikTok that has now been viewed more than 100k times, a mass of people waiting in the sun on Tuesday can be seen, with the line snaking around the side of the building, down its entry path and all the way down the street in the industrial area.

Many responding to the post speculate that the bulk of the applicants are likely international students, much like the Fortinos job fair.

Other comments lament the state of things in Canada right now, with such an exorbitant cost of living in Toronto specifically, and wages that just haven't kept up with rapid inflation.

"These lineup vids [are] almost every day while StatCan has the nerve to suggest we have 750k job vacancies," one person wrote in anger on Twitter. "Sorry but doesn't even come close to passing the smell test. Idgaf about Tim Hortons needing workers. Pay more if it's an issue."

People also chimed in to call Canada "a failed country" and express various opinions about our immigration policies, which aim to fill a purported glut of job openings, only for people to come here and realize that competition for roles is fierce and the cost of rent, groceries and more is unaffordable for most.

Recent news stories about an international student found sleeping under a bridge in the city, food delivery drivers saying "Canada sells a fake dream" and refugee claimants living on the streets come to mind, as does a new report from TD Economics that pins Canada's current housing crisis largely on sky-high immigration targets.

Regal Security confirmed to blogTO that the viral video was indeed from their job fair in Mississauga on Tuesday, for which an estimated 500 hopefuls turned up, mostly for entry-level positions.