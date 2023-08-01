Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 8 hours ago
fortinos job fair brampton

Viral video shows massive lineup of people looking for grocery store jobs in Brampton

One clip taken in Brampton recently went viral on social media after it showed a massive crowd of people lined up for a job fair at a local grocery store. 

The video, uploaded by @BramaleaRd, shows hundreds of people — many of whom are international students — forming a line outside of a Fortinos supermarket near Bovaird Drive East and Mountainash Road. 

The line quickly pours out of the plaza and forms all the way down a nearby road, and at least one driver in another video stops to ask what all the commotion is about. 

The clip resulted in lots of shocked reactions on social media, with many respondents raising questions about Canada's labour shortage, rising unemployment, housing in the GTA, and financial assistance for international students

Others were curious about how many positions were available at the job fair, as well as how many hours the job seekers were forced to wait before they were seen. 

blogTO reached out to the Fortinos for comment about the job fair but did not receive a response back in time for this publication. 

Lead photo by

@BramaleaRd
