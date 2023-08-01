Viral video shows massive lineup of people looking for grocery store jobs in Brampton

One clip taken in Brampton recently went viral on social media after it showed a massive crowd of people lined up for a job fair at a local grocery store.

The video, uploaded by @BramaleaRd, shows hundreds of people — many of whom are international students — forming a line outside of a Fortinos supermarket near Bovaird Drive East and Mountainash Road.

The video shows hundreds of people — many of whom are international students — forming a line outside of a Fortinos supermarket near Bovaird Drive East and Mountainash Road in Brampton in hopes of finding a job.

The line quickly pours out of the plaza and forms all the way down a nearby road, and at least one driver in another video stops to ask what all the commotion is about.

The clip resulted in lots of shocked reactions on social media, with many respondents raising questions about Canada's labour shortage, rising unemployment, housing in the GTA, and financial assistance for international students.

Labor shortage they said? Let’s strike at Metro for live-able wages?



Meanwhile check lineup at Fortinos job fair.



Social media reactions raised questions about Canada's labour shortage, with some noting the irony of labor shortage claims while unemployment rises and wages remain suppressed.

Others were curious about how many positions were available at the job fair, as well as how many hours the job seekers were forced to wait before they were seen.

blogTO reached out to the Fortinos for comment about the job fair but did not receive a response back in time for this publication.