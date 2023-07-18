Brampton drivers filmed engaging in dangerous act that has the internet talking

On any given summer evening, you might be tempted to roll down your windows all the way and enjoy the breeze after cranking up your AC through the sweltering heat all day.

However, it seems like a group of Brampton passengers recently indulged in the exhilarating breeze a little too much after they were filmed dangerously hanging out of a vehicle's sunroof and windows.

In a video uploaded to Twitter by @401_da_sarpanch, three passengers in two different vehicles are filmed hanging out of the car's windows and sunroof as they make their way through the area of Bovaird Drive East and Highway 410.

The video, which was uploaded to Twitter on Sunday and has since amassed 44k views, picked up lots of concerned reactions on social media.

Would be the most Brampton thing ever if there was an accident at the end — Brock (@Brock2V) July 17, 2023

Several respondents called upon Peel Regional Police to investigate the matter, while others insisted that the drivers should have their licenses suspended.

Shameless. — TP Law (@LaughingOnYou) July 17, 2023

"Peel police arrested the guy racing his Corvette against a motorcycle, maybe they should at the very least give a couple seat belt tickets," one person wrote.

Now that's just stupid sunroofs are not made for that — Jacob “Kenneth's” Williams (@JacobKennethsW1) July 17, 2023

It goes without saying, but hanging half your body outside of a moving vehicle is simply not worth it, as consequences for seatbelt violations may include two demerit points upon conviction, a fine between $200 to $1,000, and possible insurance rate increases.

Penalties aside, you also may put yourself and other drivers in danger. While we understand that completely basking in the summer breeze is tempting, cracking your window open in the future should do the job just fine.