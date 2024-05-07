Canada's newest colourful coin celebrates the coronation anniversary of King Charles III
The Royal Canadian Mint has just unveiled a new collector-edition silver coin honouring His Majesty King Charles III and celebrating his coronation anniversary.
Monday marked the first year since the King's coronation on March 6, 2023. That day, British photographer Hugo Burnand took a portrait of the King.
A reproduction of that portrait graces the back of the 99.99 per cent silver dollar in full colour.
"This regal portrait is framed by maple leaves engraved over a mirror-like background. The obverse features the effigy of His Majesty, designed by Canadian artist Steven Rosati," a release from the Mint reads.
Collectors can buy it for $89.95. It comes in a gorgeous green box, making it a beautiful gift for the collector in your life
The Royal Canadian Mint is also selling a three-coin Wildlife Reflections series, which celebrates Canada's natural beauty through colourful designs of the grizzly bear, the cougar and the moose. Read more about it here.
A bunch of other stunning collectible coins on the Mint's website right now include the following:
Will you be adding the special-edition King's Coronation coin to your collection?
Join the conversation Load comments