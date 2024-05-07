Canada's newest colourful coin celebrates the coronation anniversary of King Charles III

The Royal Canadian Mint has just unveiled a new collector-edition silver coin honouring His Majesty King Charles III and celebrating his coronation anniversary.

Monday marked the first year since the King's coronation on March 6, 2023. That day, British photographer Hugo Burnand took a portrait of the King.

A reproduction of that portrait graces the back of the 99.99 per cent silver dollar in full colour.

"This regal portrait is framed by maple leaves engraved over a mirror-like background. The obverse features the effigy of His Majesty, designed by Canadian artist Steven Rosati," a release from the Mint reads.

Collectors can buy it for $89.95. It comes in a gorgeous green box, making it a beautiful gift for the collector in your life

The Royal Canadian Mint is also selling a three-coin Wildlife Reflections series, which celebrates Canada's natural beauty through colourful designs of the grizzly bear, the cougar and the moose. Read more about it here.

A bunch of other stunning collectible coins on the Mint's website right now include the following:

The 2024 $20 Fine Silver Coin and $200 Pure Gold Coin featuring the Sapphire Jubilee Snowflake Brooch from a new Crown Jewels series;

The 2024 $20 1 oz. and $50 5 oz. Fine Silver Ultra High Relief Silver Maple Leaf coins, as well as a $200 Pure Gold Ultra High Relief Gold Maple Leaf coin, each featuring an innovative pulsating forest background pattern;

The 2024 $20 Fine Silver Coin This is Canada Wondrous Waters – Arctic Coast, designed by Northwest Territories artist Myrna Pokiak;

The 2024 1 cent Fine Silver Coin — Lost Designs from the Archives, featuring Emanuel Hahn’s Trillium;

The 2024 50 cent Special Wrap Circulation Roll;

The 2024 Special Wrap Roll Collection – First Strikes; and

The 2023 Annual Collection Book with Special Edition Uncirculated Set.

Will you be adding the special-edition King's Coronation coin to your collection?