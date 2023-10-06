City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
jobs in toronto

Huge lineup of people looking for retail roles shows tough reality of Toronto job market

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Videos of a massive lineup for a job fair in Toronto are making rounds on social media this week, with similar clips having previously ignited conversations surrounding the city's job market and Canada's labour challenges as a whole. 

On Thursday, Dufferin Mall, along with the City of Toronto and the Youth Employment Partnerships hosted a job fair at the shopping mall's centre court from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

The job fair allowed prospective workers to meet with select Dufferin Mall retailers and apply for full-time, part-time, or seasonal positions with companies including Sephora, Tim Hortons, McDonald's, and Footlocker. 

Similar to other job fairs in the GTA, the event attracted a massive lineup of hopeful employees, shedding light on just how competitive the job market has gotten in the region. 

@aryananajafi1 #viral #trending #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #toronto #canada #job ♬ After Hours - The Weeknd

"I've been looking for two months and nothing and I have a ton of experience," one person commented under a video of the lineup. 

Other congested job fairs in Ontario as of late include ones hosted by McDonald's, Fortinos, as well as Bath & Body Works

The videos have once again stirred up conflicting reactions, as questions surrounding Toronto's increasingly high cost of living, rising unemployment, housing in the GTA, and financial assistance for international students continue to dominate debates. 

Lead photo by

aryananajafi1
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Polar vortex about to sweep through Toronto with icy-cold temperatures

Here's what you need to know to get around Toronto this Thanksgiving long weekend

Huge lineup of people looking for retail roles shows tough reality of Toronto job market

Minimum wage employees finding it hard to live in Toronto

Toronto needs to act more aggressively on cutting down greenhouse gas emissions

1,500 turkeys spill onto Ontario highway in a Thanksgiving disaster of the ages

Two Toronto intersections will soon shut down and things could get messy

GST payment just dropped in Canada for October 2023