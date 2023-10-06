Huge lineup of people looking for retail roles shows tough reality of Toronto job market

Videos of a massive lineup for a job fair in Toronto are making rounds on social media this week, with similar clips having previously ignited conversations surrounding the city's job market and Canada's labour challenges as a whole.

On Thursday, Dufferin Mall, along with the City of Toronto and the Youth Employment Partnerships hosted a job fair at the shopping mall's centre court from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Line up for some type of job fair 🤷🏻‍♀️ maybe invite more people to 🇨🇦? pic.twitter.com/5LCibmh9EN — Justice_Queen 🏗🏙🚇⚖️ (@RE_MarketWatch) October 5, 2023

The job fair allowed prospective workers to meet with select Dufferin Mall retailers and apply for full-time, part-time, or seasonal positions with companies including Sephora, Tim Hortons, McDonald's, and Footlocker.

Similar to other job fairs in the GTA, the event attracted a massive lineup of hopeful employees, shedding light on just how competitive the job market has gotten in the region.

"I've been looking for two months and nothing and I have a ton of experience," one person commented under a video of the lineup.

Other congested job fairs in Ontario as of late include ones hosted by McDonald's, Fortinos, as well as Bath & Body Works.

The videos have once again stirred up conflicting reactions, as questions surrounding Toronto's increasingly high cost of living, rising unemployment, housing in the GTA, and financial assistance for international students continue to dominate debates.