Four McDonald's locations have closed in one part of Toronto within months

One area of Toronto has lost four McDonald's restaurants in fairly quick succession, prompting surprise and even a bit of concern given the ubiquity and popularity of the fast food giant.

After the closure of McD's outposts in Scarborough's Bridlewood Mall, Malvern Mall, and Eglinton Square in recent months, the former borough said goodbye to another shopping centre location in Cedarbrae Mall at the end of last month — four McDonald's total in less than a year's time, and in a locale that was once home to the largest McD's in the world.

Along with serving as convenient spots to satiate locals' cravings for the brand's famous fries and burgers, it appears that the restaurants' dining areas were often used as community gathering spaces, especially by elderly residents who populated them to enjoy cheap coffee and chat.

But, it seems that the fast food arms just weren't busy enough to remain open, which people online think may have to do with the chain's rising prices. (Or perhaps, the locations' lack of raccoons?)

Being quite vague on the subject, McDonald's Canada told blogTO that the company is "always looking for ways to better serve and satisfy our guests by focusing on areas where we can meet their needs."

"While we have closed some of our locations, we continue to open new ones in high-traffic areas. We are grateful for the continued support of our guests and eagerly await to serve them in our other locations," a spokesperson said over email.

While the future for McDonald's lovers in Scarborough may seem a little less bright without these food court staples, the future of the Toronto area's malls in general is also looking unsure, with many on the chopping block, to be converted either partially or fully into housing and mixed-use communities.