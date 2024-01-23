Someone compared Toronto coffee prices and here's how much you can save per month

It's the day before payday and you've budgeted exactly $3 for a coffee. Now the question is: where are you going to get the most bang for your buck?

A data analyst named Emad has crunched the numbers and now we have the official answer. Emad started a blog called Food Rivalry that documents the different prices of groceries, food, and drinks across Canada and the city.

"I thought it would be cool to see what prices of coffee would be like across different places," he tells blogTO.

After analyzing the prices of coffee in different neighbourhoods (where costs can sometimes vary) and reaching out to chains to confirm, Emad posted his results to Reddit.

The verdict is in: it turns out that Tim Horton's has the cheapest coffee, at $0.54 per 100 mL, while Good Earth Coffee had the most expensive coffee out of the eight chains listed, at $1.06 per mL.

So what do those numbers add up to over the course of a month?

If you drank a small Tim Horton's or McDonald's coffee every day for 30 days, it would cost you $47.70 a month. Compare that to Good Earth, where a daily brew adds up to $81.

The post sparked plenty of conversation on Reddit, with users debating which chains had the best coffee, regardless of where they ranked in prices.

Some users even asked Emad to include local coffee chains like DeMello, Fahrenheit, and Pilot Coffee Roasters.



"That was a good a point," Emad says. He now plans on posting his results on those stores later this month.

Now people in Toronto have a quick reference to see where they can get the cheapest coffee in the city. Whether it's worth the quality and taste, however, is up to them.