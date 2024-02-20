Toronto is finally about to get its first IHOP restaurant

In big news for pancake lovers, Toronto will soon get its first location of the U.S.-based all-day breakfast chain, IHOP.

The legendary International House of Pancakes revealed in late 2019 that it was planning to open 15 new locations across the GTA over seven years as part of a long-awaited Canadian expansion.

According to recent building permits issued by the City of Toronto, the first dine-in IHOP location in the city is gearing up to open at 345 Bloor Street East, taking over a space formerly occupied by Eggspectation.

Permits for building additions/alterations, plumbing, and mechanical work were issued in early 2024, signalling the next opening in a rapid expansion for the pancake house.

Dine Brands International, the company behind IHOP, initially launched its Canadian expansion with a 2020 deal with Minhas Holdings before changing course and revealing a five-year plan to open five restaurants in partnership with Toronto investment firm K2 Group.

IHOP technically landed in Toronto back in 2021 in the form of two ghost kitchen locations, though the 345 Bloor Street East location will be the city's first dine-in location.

The pancake house has already established a foothold in the region, opening its first brick-and-mortar location in the GTA with a Brampton opening in 2022.

Six IHOP locations already exist in the Niagara Falls area, while the brand opened an eighth Ontario location in Belleville within a disused truck stop in 2023.

IHOP has not yet announced an opening date for the Toronto location.