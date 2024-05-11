Toronto has a secret new spot for pizza but it's hard to get

Toronto is now home to a super-secret pizza pop-up serving up seriously droolworthy pies, but only those in the know can get their hands on a slice.

The city is certainly not in any sort of draught when it comes to fantastic pizza joints. From the much-revered Badiali to the hotly-debated Maker (I, for one, am a fan,) and everything in between, we've got our fix covered.

With that being said, though, who would ever say no to one more? Especially one serving as stunning of pies as the city's latest pizza pop-up, Gracie's.

Founder, Chris, a long-time pizzeria chef, tells blogTO that the pop-up all started with him making pizzas for friends, and as word got out about his pies, the idea for the pop-up began to take shape.

Holding court on select dates at a series of bars across the city, Gracie's is quickly making a name for creating loaded pizzas with a selection of different toppings ranging from the tried-and-true (margherita, pepperoni) to instant classics (caesar salad) on sourdough crust.

Lately, they've even been venturing outside of the confines of pizza, adding salad, chicken wings and tiramisu to the menu at their most recent pop-up last month at Mama's Liquor and Lounge.

The most recent edition of the menu also included margherita, pepperoni, spicy sopressata and sweet squash (with pecorino and chive pesto) pizzas, all ranging from $18 to $21 for the 12" pies.

The pop-up is still in its early days, having started up only about a year ago, and, Chris tells blogTO, he's working towards holding pop-ups on a more regular basis and partnering with a space who'll allow Gracie's to operate out of an in-house kitchen.

In the more distant future, though, Chris says that a permanent location for the pizzeria is the ultimate dream.

"[We're] definitely moving towards a brick and mortar when the time's right," he tells blogTO, but the business will likely continue along on a pop-up basis for the next year or two as he works towards the end goal.

There's good news on the horizon for anyone whose pizza craving can only be sufficiently satisfied by a Gracie's pie — there's another pop-up coming on May 18 at Mama's Liquor and Lounge, and they'll be adding a limited number of chicken parmesan sandwiches to their list of offerings this time around.

The pizza business announces their upcoming pop-ups (and new menu additions) on their Instagram account, and seem to be selling out more and more quickly, so you'll want to follow to stay up to date on when you can pick up a pie next.