Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ihop ontario

Brampton is getting the first IHOP location in the GTA

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

We may be able to taste the buttery goodness of IHOP pancakes in Toronto now thanks to ghost kitchens, but the first physical location of IHOP opening in the GTA will be in Brampton.

People have spotted signage going up for the popular breakfast chain at Orion Gate Retail Centre.

While opinions on the chain are a little mixed online, many people are happy to see it arriving closer to Toronto.

There are already seven IHOP locations in Niagara Falls.

Hopefully opening in Brampton will go well so we can get a physical IHOP location here in Toronto too.

People in Hamilton are also hoping for a location.

They've previously said they hoped to open 15 locations across the GTA, so it seems likely IHOP fans in both Toronto and Hamilton will get their wish.

In fact, they've even previously made an official announcement that they'd be expanding into Hamilton.

An official Instagram page for the Brampton IHOP lists the address as 50 Biscayne Cres. and says the restaurant should be opening soon.

Lead photo by

IHOP

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto grocery store shut down by health inspectors

10 new Toronto restaurants you can eat at for under $10

The first Canadian location of Wingstop is opening soon in Toronto

Beloved Chinese restaurant is getting its first downtown Toronto location

Brampton is getting the first IHOP location in the GTA

Toronto neighbourhood comes to support of local cafe after it's attacked by anti-vaxxer mob

Toronto is getting a club where phones aren't allowed

Delivery truck snafu creates river of wine outside popular Toronto LCBO