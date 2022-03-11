Brampton is getting the first IHOP location in the GTA

We may be able to taste the buttery goodness of IHOP pancakes in Toronto now thanks to ghost kitchens, but the first physical location of IHOP opening in the GTA will be in Brampton.

People have spotted signage going up for the popular breakfast chain at Orion Gate Retail Centre.

While opinions on the chain are a little mixed online, many people are happy to see it arriving closer to Toronto.

YEEEA WE ARE GETTING IHOP IN BRAMPTON!! pic.twitter.com/2gbnBJk1qp — Brogadsuki (@BujuPlantin) February 28, 2022

There are already seven IHOP locations in Niagara Falls.

Pls tell your friends to be on their best behaviour so they can bring some locations to toronto! 😂😂😂 — 🌸🌸🌸 (@CeeeGolden) February 28, 2022

Hopefully opening in Brampton will go well so we can get a physical IHOP location here in Toronto too.

Waiting to open one in Hamilton — Saurav Mukherji (@MukherjiSaurav) March 1, 2022

People in Hamilton are also hoping for a location.

They've previously said they hoped to open 15 locations across the GTA, so it seems likely IHOP fans in both Toronto and Hamilton will get their wish.

In fact, they've even previously made an official announcement that they'd be expanding into Hamilton.

An official Instagram page for the Brampton IHOP lists the address as 50 Biscayne Cres. and says the restaurant should be opening soon.