Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
la rev toronto

Toronto bar and restaurant is reopening after long closure to delight of locals

Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
A Toronto bar and restaurant is finally reopening after an extensive closure and locals could not be more excited.

Residents of the Junction have been dreaming of the day that they'll be able to sip a margarita over guac and chips at La Rev, the neighbourhood's stalwart Mexican joint and live music venue, for nearly a year, and the day is finally almost here.

After the temporary renovation closure of the Dundas West restaurant was announced in June of 2023, members of the neighbourhood patiently, albeit restlessly, awaited the return of the local favourite.

In September 2023, the restaurant's devoted community was rocked once again when news broke that that La Rev's founder, Indira Nanavati Cadena, had passed away.

In honour of Indira's memory, a commemorative plaque was installed on a park bench along Dundas St. West, so anyone on their way to or from the restaurant can remember the woman who made it happen.

After the closure due to renovations, delayed, undoubtedly by the loss of Indira, La Rev has finally broken their silence with the announcement that they'll finally be reopening on May 17 — and the restaurant's regulars were quick to voice their excitement.

"Best news I've seen today!!!!" comments one fan on the restaurant's Instagram page.

"Yes. This is wonderful news! Still in our hearts Indira," writes another.

To celebrate the reopening, La Rev is throwing a weekend-long reopening party, with live music starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 17 and a performance by cover band Blood Roses on Saturday, May 18 starting at 8:30 p.m.

La Rev is located at 2848 Dundas West.

Lead photo by

La Rev
