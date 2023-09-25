Toronto community in mourning after sudden passing of restaurateur and musician

Toronto's Junction neighbourhood is in mourning, as is the jazz music community, over the passing of Indira Nanavati Cadena, who passed away unexpectedly last week.

A talented musician herself, she was trained on classical piano and later focused on singing old torch songs.

However, Cadena will perhaps be best known as the owner-operator of a beloved Toronto live music venue and Mexican restaurant, La Rev (originally "La Revolucion") at 2848 Dundas West.

A welcome combination of delicious Mexican cuisine paired with irresistible Toronto talents won La Rev many regulars over the years, and the music which spilled out of the doorway brightened up the corner of Keele and Dundas immeasurably.

Menu-wise, the Mexican specialties were always fresh, inspired, competitively priced and served with a giant smile.

Indira cared deeply about the experience of everyone who walked through the doors of the establishment, especially the artists; one significant respect to detail was the acoustic piano which was always kept in tune.

She couldn't always pay the musicians what she believed they were worth, but she always paid as much as she could, and made sure every musician received food, drink and her gratitude.

When booking the room, she gave many musicians a chance based purely on their talent, whether they were a JUNO winner or a dedicated youngster, making for a welcoming community space.

"She did so much for music in Toronto," says man about town Jaymz Bee.

"I will never forget the day I met Indira at the La Revolucion. I saw this young girl change the lighting in the room, fix the PA, and then kick out a drunk man three times her size. She was so sweet and polite, but also had an inner strength and knew how to deal with the locals in a respectful, but firm way."

Beneath the surface of Indira's strength was a fragility which not many people were aware of, at least not in a conscious way.

Anyone who had the privilege of hear her sing might have gotten a hint of this. She was devastatingly shy – hardly ever booked herself in her own venue and when she did she sometime seemed incredibly nervous.

Billie Holiday and Nina Simone were clear favourites for her direct, vulnerable style. When she sang about heartache it was deep and real, and made you root for her.

At the time of her untimely death, she had just started to write songs and was planning on releasing her debut solo album, which makes Indira's passing all the more tragic.

Details about the cause of death have not been confirmed, with funeral details to come.

Deepest sympathies to Indira's family, friends and fans.