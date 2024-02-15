Huge new steakhouse and sushi house opening in Union Station next week

Toronto is about to get a swanky new steakhouse and sushi bar, and it'll be located right in the heart of Union Station.

Giving a whole new meaning to surf and turf, Blue Bovine Steak + Sushi House is set to open in Union Station next week, and it promises to be "a distinctly modern dining experience."

Created by Liberty Entertainment Group, who are behind buzzy Toronto spots like Paris Texas and Pizza Wine Disco, as well as old faithfuls like Cibo and BlueBlood Steakhouse, the venture is in good hands — and will most likely be taking over your TikTok FYP for the next few weeks.

The restaurant will be massive, moving into a 10,000 square foot space in the station's East Wing, and will be decorated with luxurious materials and textiles in a colour palette meant to represent Canada's four seasons.

What is sure to be the next go-to for wealthy finance bros before their commute home, Blue Bovine will feature a menu designed by Executive Chef Sean Blomeley, who is also the Executive Chef at BlueBlood Steakhouse.

If the steakhouse and sushi bar concept intrigues you but you're too impatient to wait for Blue Bovine to open, head to Aera, a similarly swanky new restaurant in The Well, that follows a similar steak and sushi concept.

Blue Bovine Steak + Sushi House is set to open on Feb. 20.