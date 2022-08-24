Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
union station restaurant

People behind BlueBlood Steakhouse opening massive restaurant in Union Station

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The company behind some of Toronto's swankiest restaurant have revealed plans to open a massive new restaurant at Union Station.

The Liberty Entertainment Group is known for places like BlueBlood Steakhouse in Casa Loma, Don Alfonso 1890, Xango, Cibo and a smattering of other restaurants.

Their newest venture will be called Blue Bovine, and according to Retail Insider it will feature "elevated steak and seafood" and open in the East Wing of Union Station.

The restaurant will span 10,000 square feet so expect it to be a hot venue for corporate events and business dinners, especially after workers return in numbers to the offices in the Financial District.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto's Asian food festival that's just like Summerlicious is coming back for another year

There's a night market coming to Toronto with tons of food and live music

People behind BlueBlood Steakhouse opening massive restaurant in Union Station

Toronto just gave a street vending licence to the first non-hot dog cart in 20 years

CNE food vendors shut down by Toronto health inspectors

Famous dessert shop from the UK is opening its first Canadian location near Toronto

Toronto is getting all-you-can-eat gelato

People not sure how they feel about spending $12 for ketchup ice cream at the CNE