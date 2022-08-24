People behind BlueBlood Steakhouse opening massive restaurant in Union Station

The company behind some of Toronto's swankiest restaurant have revealed plans to open a massive new restaurant at Union Station.

The Liberty Entertainment Group is known for places like BlueBlood Steakhouse in Casa Loma, Don Alfonso 1890, Xango, Cibo and a smattering of other restaurants.

Their newest venture will be called Blue Bovine, and according to Retail Insider it will feature "elevated steak and seafood" and open in the East Wing of Union Station.

The restaurant will span 10,000 square feet so expect it to be a hot venue for corporate events and business dinners, especially after workers return in numbers to the offices in the Financial District.

An opening date has not yet been announced.