Drag brunch at Vietnamese restaurant highlights Toronto's fiercest Asian queens

Toronto's newest drag brunch takes place at a Vietnamese restaurant, and it's every bit as fierce as it sounds.

Get ready to lipsync for your life... or at least for your noodles. Drag Pho the Win, the latest drag brunch put on by Queens of Dim Sum, is here to combine two of the city's favourite things: drag queens and Vietnamese food.

Held at Baldwin Village's ever-trendy Dzo Viet Eatery, the show features local queens battling it out in a series of lipsyncs. The show is hosted by Toronto queen Lou Lou and DJ'd by DJ Sumation.

You can nibble dishes from Dzo's delectable brunch menu during the show, and tickets also include a complimentary cocktail (I recommend the Ha Long Bay Mojito).

The event's organizers, Queens of Dim Sum, are a collective of Toronto-based drag performers of Asian descent who put on drag brunches throughout the city highlighting Asian talent and cuisine, including the titular Queens of Dim Sum at Sky Dragon.

The upcoming show will feature performances from Viet-Torontonian queens Lena Di, Lucinda Mynes, and Gei Ping Hohl.

The next installment of Drag Pho the Win is coming up on Sunday, Jan. 21, and tickets, priced at $35 per person, are already on sale.