Posted 3 hours ago
10 places in Toronto for drag brunch

Posted 3 hours ago
Drag brunch in Toronto is probably the most fabulous way to start your day, and there's no shortage of spots in the city to check them out.

Here are some drag brunches you won't want to miss. 

Glad Day Bookshop Church

This drag brunch is hosted at the oldest queer bookstore in the world, which happens to be an LGBTQ2S+ cultural institution and a local favourite in Church-Wellesley Village. You can be seated for all-you-can-eat brunch at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. on Sunday every week, and the show is hosted by Erin Brockobic and Selena Vyle

Brickworks Ciderhouse

Monthly drag brunch has returned to Riverside. The festivities are hosted by Farra N Hyte and features Naomi Leone from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and 100 per cent of proceeds are donated to Queer Collective.

Lula Lounge

Champagna's Drag Brunch is a full-blown theatrical production hosted on Sundays on Dundas West and features some of the best drag queens in the city. Unique brunch dishes range from Latin-inspired chilaquiles to staple comfort food with a twist, like chicken-and-waffles brunch poutine.

Victory Cafe

This Annex restaurant hosts Drag Me to Brunch every Sunday from noon to 2:30 p.m. with new drag queens performing every week. Enjoy a delicious meal alongside Drag Race trivia, lip sync battles, amateur vogue, contests and more.

O'Grady's

At this drag brunch in Church-Wellesley Village, crowds are almost as vivacious as the the drag queens themselves. Enjoy a combination of gastropub fare and over-the-top drag performances from noon to 3 p.m. every Sunday.

Drake Hotel

When Miss Moço isn't at Soho House Toronto, you can find her hosting weekly drag brunches every Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at this West Queen West hotel. Over the years, Miss Moço has built up an incredible community, with rotating weekly guest performers and unexpected surprises.

Sky Dragon

The Queens of Dim Sum come out every month for Toronto's only dim sum drag brunch serving incredible Asian drag talent, with performances by Star, Kimora Koi, and many more. This month's Sunday brunch is supported by Toronto Pflag.

Church St. Garage

Brunch is hosted every other Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at this Church Street fixture, with amazing drag performances, plus a chance to live out your own fantasy and perform yourself on the open stage. All funds raised are donated to Rainbow Railroad and Toronto PWA food programs. 

GLB Brewpub

Every month, Toronto drag queen Tiffany Boxx brings her high-energy performance to this pub-style Drag Brunch & Beer near Sugar Beach. Her theatrics are accompanied by delicious servings of brunch favourites, from elevated house-made sausage and grits with red-eye gravy to pork belly French toast — oh, and mimosas!

Bar Reyna

This drag brunch was one of the first in Yorkville. You won't find any bacon and eggs here — the menu is packed with unique dishes like Reyna's croque madame, short rib grilled cheese and Ruby grapefruit stuffed with berries. 

Lead photo by

The Drake Hotel 
