Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
thanksgiving turkey toronto

Toronto supermarket is charging $120 for turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

There's nothing that will erode any semblance of gratitude you may have this Thanksgiving quite like having to pay an unbelievable amount for your family's holiday meal, which in Toronto will apparently run you over $120 for the main event alone, according to prices shared on socials this weekend.

Yes, along with paying a ridiculously inflated amount for butterpotato chips, steak, baby food, pharmacy itemscondimentsspices and basically everything else at the supermarket these days, getting a turkey on the table is going to cost you this year — especially if you're shopping at Longos, where one customer spotted a bird for $120.

"Longo's, go home, you're drunk," the shopper joked in the Toronto subreddit on Saturday along with photos of the grocery store's jaw-dropping price tags for various meats.

LOL Longo's - go home, you're drunk.
byu/NarrowedVersion intoronto

Pictured in the series is a 1.4 kg "festive" roasted porchetta for $59.99, a 1.4 kg festive oven-roasted turkey breast roast for the same price, and the real kicker, a full oven-roasted turkey for $119.99 (also festive, of course, to take advantage of the holiday).

Naturally, people are flocking to complain about runaway food prices and suspected price-gouging in the city and Canada in general, whether it be at Longo's, Loblaws, Metro, Sobeys, Shoppers Drug Martan independent retailer or even No Frills.

Grocery bills were up an average of 6.8 per cent this August compared to August 2022. Mid-2022 was also when headline inflation peaked, so we're now in inflation-upon-inflation end times, which, based on posts like these, people still aren't getting used to (thankfully).

This weekend in this economy, you might be better off celebrating Thanksgiving at a restaurant, or perhaps foregoing the turkey altogether.

Lead photo by

Mahyar Moharer via Google
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto supermarket is charging $120 for turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

People call out Shoppers Drug Mart for price gouging after baffling find at Toronto store

This hot dog vendor might have the best street meat in Toronto

Here's every Toronto restaurant that made the Michelin Guide in 2023

Tim Hortons slams 'shrinkflation' claims that their food items are getting smaller

Toronto neighbourhood confused and concerned about fate of local restaurant

The 10 most anticipated Toronto restaurant openings this fall

Rats run rampant at Ontario university Tim Hortons