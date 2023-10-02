Toronto supermarket is charging $120 for turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

There's nothing that will erode any semblance of gratitude you may have this Thanksgiving quite like having to pay an unbelievable amount for your family's holiday meal, which in Toronto will apparently run you over $120 for the main event alone, according to prices shared on socials this weekend.

Yes, along with paying a ridiculously inflated amount for butter, potato chips, steak, baby food, pharmacy items, condiments, spices and basically everything else at the supermarket these days, getting a turkey on the table is going to cost you this year — especially if you're shopping at Longos, where one customer spotted a bird for $120.

"Longo's, go home, you're drunk," the shopper joked in the Toronto subreddit on Saturday along with photos of the grocery store's jaw-dropping price tags for various meats.

Pictured in the series is a 1.4 kg "festive" roasted porchetta for $59.99, a 1.4 kg festive oven-roasted turkey breast roast for the same price, and the real kicker, a full oven-roasted turkey for $119.99 (also festive, of course, to take advantage of the holiday).

Naturally, people are flocking to complain about runaway food prices and suspected price-gouging in the city and Canada in general, whether it be at Longo's, Loblaws, Metro, Sobeys, Shoppers Drug Mart, an independent retailer or even No Frills.

Grocery bills were up an average of 6.8 per cent this August compared to August 2022. Mid-2022 was also when headline inflation peaked, so we're now in inflation-upon-inflation end times, which, based on posts like these, people still aren't getting used to (thankfully).

This weekend in this economy, you might be better off celebrating Thanksgiving at a restaurant, or perhaps foregoing the turkey altogether.