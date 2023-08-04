People shocked at huge price disparities in Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto

As grocery store profits and overpricing continues to be a hot button topic in Canada, shoppers are noticing significantly different costs for the exact same items depending on where they go.

While most rely on somewhere like No Frills to be less expensive than Loblaws (which is unfortunately not always the case), there are some food retailers that are known for their higher price points, like Pusateri's, Whole Foods or Harvest Wagon.

Another store often found to have higher prices than even Loblaws for the exact same products — despite actually being owned by the supermarket giant — is Shoppers Drug Mart. And while some people in Toronto may know this fact already, it seems others are just finding out how big the disparities in costs can be.

One resident looking for rubbing alcohol posted about the appalling contrast between the same container of the first aid tool on Reddit this week, sharing a photo of the same Life Brand 500mL bottle selling for $3.99 at their local Loblaws, but a whopping $7.29 at a nearby Shoppers Drug Mart.

blogTO's own trip to downtown outposts of the two brands revealed the same price discrepancy, with the 70 per cent and 99 per cent isopropyl alcohol formulas costing $3.99 and $6.49, respectively, at the Queen and Portland Loblaws, and both varieties costing $7.29 at the Queen and Beverley Shoppers.

While some similar items had the same sticker price at both spots, others unfortunatly followed the same trend.

Containers of 140-160 tablets of Tums were $10.99 at Loblaws but $14.49 at Shoppers; Softsoap hand soap was $2.79 vs. $3.99; Old Spice deoderant was $7.99 vs. $10.99; some types of Herbal Essences shampoos were $8.99 vs. $10.99; and Extra Strength Tylenol was regularly $16.99 (on sale for $13.99) vs. $18.49.

Many chiming in with comments on the Reddit post say that Shoppers has long been known to have higher prices than its sister supermarket, calling it a glorified convenience store for non-prescription items (and even the dispensing fees are higher than competitors, too).