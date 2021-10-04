Eat & Drink
thanksgiving dinner toronto 2021

10 restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner in Toronto for 2021

Thanksgiving dinner is back at Toronto restaurants for 2021. It's been a while since we've been able to enjoy turkey with all the fixings in a restaurant's interior, so this holiday will be a special one.

Here are restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner in Toronto for 2021.

Rabbit Hole

An early Thanksgiving menu is available at this Financial District restaurant Oct. 8 and 9, with options for a footlong turkey and bacon sausage roll, a turkey pot pie and pumpkin pie.

Reign

On Oct. 9, 10 and 11, a three-course Thanksgiving dinner will be served at this splashy Financial District restaurant. Choose a butternut squash and apple puree or kale and brussel sprouts for a starter; roast turkey, prime rib or cauliflower steak for a main; and a pumpkin spiced cheesecake or chocolate pecan dessert.

Paupers Pub

Make a reservation for Oct. 9, 10 or 11 at this chill Annex pub and you'll be able to preorder a dine-in dinner of sage-marinated white and dark turkey meat, gravy, cranberry sauce, stuffing, red skin garlic mash and roast vegetables. Of course, pie will also be available.

Shenanigans

Maple roasted Bellwood County turkey breast and leg will be served for a special Thanksgiving dinner on Oct. 10 at this casual pub equipped with a rooftop patio near Yonge and St. Clair.

TOCA Restaurant

A turkey dinner that comes with appetizers, sides and desserts is being served at this restaurant inside the Ritz Calton, and you can even add on honey glazed ham to make sure you're extra stuffed.

Veloute Bistro

Dine in on a Turkey dinner at this Beaches restaurant and caterer on Saturday and Sunday and be treated to a quintessential holiday experience with all the classics like turkey, soup, stuffing, sauces and dessert.

Lakeview Restaurant

This diner on Dundas West will be serving a walk-in Thanksgiving menu of deep-fried turkey, mashed potato, roasted root veg, peas, stuffing, cranberry sauce and dessert on Oct. 9, 10 and 11 from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. They'll also have a tofurkey option with mushroom gravy and veggie fixings.

Cafe Boulud

Head to this Yorkville restaurant for a three-course Thanksgiving lunch or dinner on Oct. 10 and 11. Options for appetizers include sunchoke soup, oysters and foie gras mousse, for mains there's turkey roulade, lamb shank, and scallops, and dessert options include profiteroles and pumpkin pie.

Old Mill Toronto

Thanksgiving lunch and dinner is available at this Etobicoke destination, with a prix fixe menu that includes options such as house focaccia, panzanella salad, free range turkey, prime rib, jackfruit cavatelli and apple pie caramel cream puffs.

The Captain's Boil Yonge and College

This chain of seafood restaurants with multiple locations in Toronto is doing a Thanksgiving feast of lobster, crab legs, shrimp, mussels, calamari, chicken wings and sides from Oct. 7 to 11.

10 restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner in Toronto for 2021

