Shopper in Toronto spots another case of jacked-up prices at Loblaws

There isn't a day that goes by in Toronto without consumers condemning Loblaws for its criminally high prices and immense profits, and this week, yet another item on the grocery chain's shelves is giving mindful shoppers some sticker shock.

Someone browsing a downtown location of the supermarket was caught off guard by the cost of a small container of artificial vanilla extract, which they had seen for far cheaper at another chain grocer in the same neighbourhood.

As shared in a tweet over the weekend, their local Loblaws on Bathurst Street is selling 125 mL bottles of the Club House product for $5.99, which is the same price as the nearby Farm Boy is charging for a container that is double the size — an entire 100 per cent markup.

Hilarious, as Farm Boy already overcharges for products. They’re seriously all Robber Barons! 🤬 — Thom Bryce McQuinn (@BryceMcQuinn) August 7, 2023

This is especially surprising seeing as Farm Boy is known as a more specialty store with higher price points for its organic, natural and dietary restriction-friendly selection.

As what feels like the millionth example of overpriced food and cost discrepancies between retailers in the city, the find is sparking more conversation about Canada's grocery oligopoly, which watchdogs have said lacks fair competition.

"All the major chains suck" is the general consensus, with residents realizing that they need to thoroughly shop around and compare prices now that it feels like the big chains are price gouging more than ever before.

Based on the Consumer Price Index for June from StatCan, food inflation was up 9.1 per cent year-over-year, compared to the general inflation rate of 2.8 per cent.