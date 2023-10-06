Food-obsessed Doug Ford just released a weird video comparing bakery to NASA

Ontario's snack-obsessed premier, Doug Ford, just released a bizarre video tour of a large bakery, where he compares the factory-style operation of making baked goods to NASA.

The video is the first in a new series produced by the Ford Nation PR machine called Ontario Made, which takes the premier behind the scenes across several industries — a nicely-timed distraction from the ongoing Greenbelt scandal and Ontario Place debacle plaguing the Ontario PC government.

Ford's first tour in the series took him to FGF Brands, a factory baking operation in North York.

Donning a pink hairnet and a purple gown, Ford tells viewers, "Today we're going to see how they make great baked goods and ship them around the world [from] right here in Ontario."

Ontario Made | Series Premiere



In our first episode, we visit FGF Brands, the largest food manufacturer in Canada. We’re going to see how they make baked goods that ship around the world, right here in Ontario. pic.twitter.com/b1mc9z9ri9 — Doug Ford (@fordnation) October 6, 2023

Doug Ford appears genuinely enthused to be touring the bakery, and seemed to take a special interest in the IT systems keeping the operation running smoothly.

"They call themselves the technology company that bakes. I call them the NASA of food production," said Ford.

Social media commenters are calling out Ford and characterizing the video as an act of misdirection to distract from the high-profile Greenbelt scandal and stiff resistance to Ford's wholesale destruction of Ontario Place.

Ford is also taking heat after commenters dug up that one of FGF's co-founders is a major donor to the PC Party.

Saying hi to your mega donors? pic.twitter.com/Eggyy1Z3qm — TDot Resident (@TDotResident) October 6, 2023

Several comments call out Ford for his government pushing a private megaspa from an Austrian developer while touting an "Ontario Made" PR campaign.

If Ford supports 'ontario made' ? *why* give away Ontario Place ?



to....

an austrian club selling fake covid remedies? — Ania G. (@AnnaGorka1) October 6, 2023

The video is just the latest food-related video to face criticism, and follows an impressively-long list of Ford vs Food content during the premier's five years at the helm of the provincial government.

We know this Ontario Made series is a distraction on the almost daily revelations about the Greenbelt land grab, Mark Saunders paid for no work done, ER closures, Ontario Place destruction & so on. But Ontarians won’t forget. — 𝐃𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞s 🇨🇦🎹🇮🇹 (@portagebaygirl1) October 6, 2023

Ford has proven himself the province's number-one fan of Tim Hortons, and often the brand's top celebrity endorsement, with the premier sharing multiple videos over the years of him plugging Timmies' smile cookies.

Clearly, you like baked goods a lot! — DMkitch (@DMKITCH22) October 6, 2023

There's also Ford's apparent love of Timmies' "real egg" sandwiches — to the point where he has even gone behind the counter at a Tims to make one himself.

While he loves a Timmies run, the premier is also known for his public obsession with McDonald's, and has used the multinational fast food empire's Ontario franchises to further his folksy "for the people" image.

During the darkest days of the pandemic, Ford — like many of us — turned to desserts as a comfort, and went viral for a cherry cheesecake recipe that literally nobody asked for.