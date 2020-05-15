Doug Ford just released his cherry cheesecake recipe

We've been getting a lot of news from Premier Doug Ford lately, but his self proclaimed "best cherry cheesecake recipe" might just be the most highly anticipated information he's released yet.

Baking has been a popular hobby in Toronto during the pandemic, so it makes sense that Ford would offer this simple recipe for a cheerful activity to do while staying safe inside.

Like recipes for Sugo's tiramisu and Wonderland's funnel cake, the cheesecake recipe is very simple and comforting.

This long weekend try making my famous cheesecake! I’ve been making this recipe for years and it always brings back good family memories. Show us your #OntarioSpirit and share your baking videos! #cheesecake #washyourhands pic.twitter.com/sfA9K4epki — Doug Ford (@fordnation) May 15, 2020

In a video that shows you how to make the recipe, Ford says he learned it from his mom, who learned it from her sister.

All you need to make the cheesecake is Dream Whip, milk, graham cracker crumbs, butter, sugar, cream cheese, icing sugar and cherry pie filling. Ford also says you can use blueberries instead of cherries.

The video is put together just like a real little cooking show dubbed "Cooking with Doug," complete with a cutesy intro, graphics and theme music. Ford tweeted asking people to share their own baking videos with the hashtag #OntarioSpirit.

Even if you don't plan on actually making this cheesecake, it's worth a watch just to see the premier's bemusement at the whirr of a hand mixer and hear him chuckle like a real life Pillsbury dough boy when he tries a bite.