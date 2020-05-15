Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
doug ford cheesecake

Doug Ford just released his cherry cheesecake recipe

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

We've been getting a lot of news from Premier Doug Ford lately, but his self proclaimed "best cherry cheesecake recipe" might just be the most highly anticipated information he's released yet.

Baking has been a popular hobby in Toronto during the pandemic, so it makes sense that Ford would offer this simple recipe for a cheerful activity to do while staying safe inside.

Like recipes for Sugo's tiramisu and Wonderland's funnel cake, the cheesecake recipe is very simple and comforting.

In a video that shows you how to make the recipe, Ford says he learned it from his mom, who learned it from her sister.

All you need to make the cheesecake is Dream Whip, milk, graham cracker crumbs, butter, sugar, cream cheese, icing sugar and cherry pie filling. Ford also says you can use blueberries instead of cherries.

The video is put together just like a real little cooking show dubbed "Cooking with Doug," complete with a cutesy intro, graphics and theme music. Ford tweeted asking people to share their own baking videos with the hashtag #OntarioSpirit.

Even if you don't plan on actually making this cheesecake, it's worth a watch just to see the premier's bemusement at the whirr of a hand mixer and hear him chuckle like a real life Pillsbury dough boy when he tries a bite.

Lead photo by

Doug Ford

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Stores in Kensington Market now make it easy to buy food for someone in need

Grocery stores open on Victoria Day in Toronto for 2020

Doug Ford just released his cherry cheesecake recipe

Mark Wahlberg shouts out Toronto fire department for delivering food to homeless shelters

LCBO hours for the Victoria Day long weekend 2020

Toronto cafe that was like a cottage in the city has shut down permanently

Make your own ice cream sandwich quarantine kits now available in Toronto

Someone is building a fruit tree orchard in the middle of Toronto