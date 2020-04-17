Canada's Wonderland just shared the recipe for its iconic funnel cakes

Nothing signals the start of everything good season than the opening of Canada's Wonderland. But since we don't know when that will be, the park has gifted us the recipe for its iconic funnel cakes.

"I bet everyone’s having some really serious cravings right about now," writes the park's Director of Communications Grace Peacock knowingly.

"The aisles at the grocery store for chips, candy, ice cream and cookies never saw it so good. I’ll tell you though, it’s the things I can’t get that I’m craving the most."

"Like a Canada’s Wonderland funnel cake. That crispy, yet chewy, light-as-air funnel cake, covered in a dusting of powdered sugar, smothered in that sweet, sweet strawberry sauce and topped with a magical swirly mountain of soft-serve vanilla ice cream. Mmmmm...."

We're celebrating #FoodieFriday by releasing our classic Canada's Wonderland Funnel Cake recipe! Make our signature treat at home, complete with a sweet strawberry sauce.

— Canada's Wonderland (@WonderlandNews) April 17, 2020

Indeed, the iconic summer treat is a classic staple of the season and a must for visits to the park.

The recipe requires ingredients for both the strawberry sauce and the cake itself, which all seem pretty standard.

For the strawberry sauce, you'll need:

250g frozen strawberries

1 L + 30 ml water

100g strawberry Jam

200g sugar

50g strawberry glaze (optional)

2 tsp strawberry extract

2 tbsp red food colouring

56g modified corn starch (clear gel) – (if not available can be replaced with corn starch; adjust amount as per packaging instructions for 30 ml of water)

And the funnel cake requires:

2 large eggs, room temperature

250ml 2% milk

250ml water

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

400g all-purpose flour

52g sugar

3 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

Oil for deep frying (enough to cover funnel cake)

Confectionery (icing) sugar

Vanilla ice cream, for serving

Peacock gives a rundown of the instructions for baking, which again don't seem all that daunting, but may depend on your comfort and skill level with frying stuff at home—something that wouldn't work for me personally after a disastrous falafel incident.

The recipe comes at a time when Canadians are stuck inside and eating has become an acceptable pastime for many.

Baking has blown up, not just in Canada, but around the world as a fun quarantine activity with sales of essential ingredients like flour and yeast in high demand.

Don't worry about trying to create a masterpiece funnel cake like the ones you get in the park; the time to get the real thing will come eventually.