Sports & Play
Meg Cossmann
Posted 2 hours ago
Canada's Wonderland new rides

Canada's Wonderland is opening for the season this May with 2 new rides

Canada's Wonderland has announced their opening date for the spring, and will have two thrilling new rides to experience for 2023.

Canada's largest theme park will welcome guests back for the season on May 5th, with more than 200 attractions, 18 roller coasters, dining, children's areas, and Splash Works, their 20-acre water park.

Two new adrenaline-pumping rides will join this year's line-up, including a giant 360-degree spinning swing ride and a Snoopy-themed family launch roller coaster.

The giant swing ride, "Tundra Twister", isn't for the faint of heart; the looping ride with rotating gondola arms will spin and twist riders 360-degrees and upside-down, reaching heights of 47 metres and speeds of 75 km/h.

The website reads, "This mechanical marvel is the only attraction of its kind in the world and promises a unique thrill experience unlike any other."

For a more family-friendly ride that will still get your heart pumping, "Snoopy's Racing Railway" is the park's newest and 18th roller coaster, which will take riders on a railway adventure in Planet Snoopy.

The ride launches guests from 0 to 50 km/h in a matter of seconds before zipping through dips and turns, narrowly avoiding traps set by Woodstock and his Bad Seed Gang along the way.

If roller coasters aren't your thing, the theme park also has numerous calmer rides and things to do, like their Lazy River in the water park or leisurely boat ride around Swan Lake.

There are also 34 food and drink places within the park to refuel, 14 shops, and live entertainment such as stunt and comedy shows to experience, with something for everyone.

While the park officially opens on May 5, you can already purchase your 2023 Season Pass on their website, as well as advance daily tickets at a heavily discounted early-bird rate.

Canada's Wonderland
