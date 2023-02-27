Canada's Wonderland is opening for the season this May with 2 new rides

Canada's Wonderland has announced their opening date for the spring, and will have two thrilling new rides to experience for 2023.

Canada's largest theme park will welcome guests back for the season on May 5th, with more than 200 attractions, 18 roller coasters, dining, children's areas, and Splash Works, their 20-acre water park.

We've got two new rides coming this year, see how work on them is progressing! Read our blog to get all the details on Snoopy's Racing Railway and Tundra Twister: https://t.co/MCV0Bw59WP pic.twitter.com/VN6Voc9IYK — Canada's Wonderland (@WonderlandNews) February 10, 2023

Two new adrenaline-pumping rides will join this year's line-up, including a giant 360-degree spinning swing ride and a Snoopy-themed family launch roller coaster.

The giant swing ride, "Tundra Twister", isn't for the faint of heart; the looping ride with rotating gondola arms will spin and twist riders 360-degrees and upside-down, reaching heights of 47 metres and speeds of 75 km/h.

🤩NEW FOR 2023! Tundra Twister is a giant looping and twisting mechanical marvel - the only one of its kind in the world! And Snoopy's Racing Railway is a family launch coaster that will be the park's 18th roller coaster. 🎢New thrills, big and small! https://t.co/2u01Xg3aHK pic.twitter.com/du4RA2wJcD — Canada's Wonderland (@WonderlandNews) August 11, 2022

The website reads, "This mechanical marvel is the only attraction of its kind in the world and promises a unique thrill experience unlike any other."

For a more family-friendly ride that will still get your heart pumping, "Snoopy's Racing Railway" is the park's newest and 18th roller coaster, which will take riders on a railway adventure in Planet Snoopy.

The ride launches guests from 0 to 50 km/h in a matter of seconds before zipping through dips and turns, narrowly avoiding traps set by Woodstock and his Bad Seed Gang along the way.

If roller coasters aren't your thing, the theme park also has numerous calmer rides and things to do, like their Lazy River in the water park or leisurely boat ride around Swan Lake.

There are also 34 food and drink places within the park to refuel, 14 shops, and live entertainment such as stunt and comedy shows to experience, with something for everyone.

While the park officially opens on May 5, you can already purchase your 2023 Season Pass on their website, as well as advance daily tickets at a heavily discounted early-bird rate.