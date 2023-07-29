7 new soft serve ice cream to try in Toronto this summer

Soft serve ice cream continues to reinvent itself in Toronto with new flavours and toppings. With new ice cream shops opening up all-the-time there's now more soft-serve options to be had then ever.

Here are some of the most interesting new soft serve ice cream options in Toronto.

The newest venture from the team behind El Rey is located right next to the restaurant in Kensington Market. Classic flavours like chocolate and vanilla are available, but they also have great vegan flavours like pineapple and horchata.

Some toppings include: pretzel crunch, milk crumbs, coconut caramel, praline, and pineapple compote.

At this East Chinatown ramen shop, vanilla soft serve is topped with fried karinto noodles and nori flakes. It's a sweet and salty treat, inspired by the family traditions and childhood memories of the team.

Yonge & Eglinton's newest waffle shop also serves soft serve in cups, sandwiched inside a waffle, and even as an affogato. Flavours come topped with crushed waffle crumbs and a crispy waffle biscotti.

The popular international coffee brand just opened their second location in Toronto at Union Station, where they're also serving matcha soft serve for the season.

Inspired by their Matcha latte, the organic tea leaves are sourced from Uji, Kyoto.

Tucked away in the Junction Triangle, this restaurant has soft serve on the dessert menu that's worth trying. What's extra special here is the in-house compote that comes with your sweet treat.

This Scarborough bakery's most popular item is their soft serve croissants. Fresh-baked pastries are cut, filled with a monthly special flavour, then topped with house-made chocolate crunch.

Inspired by Dole Whip and the shape of a taiyaki, it's a creamy and fluffy treat.

Only available on weekends, this award-winning bakery in East York serves soft serve in cups and large waffle cones. The menu is ever rotating and every swirl is topped with a croissant chip.