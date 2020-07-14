Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
taiyaki nyc toronto

Fish-shaped soft serve ice cream chain permanently closing only Toronto location

You don't have much longer to snap a coveted pic of a little fish-shaped cake filled with soft serve and topped with a unicorn horn in Toronto.

Taiyaki NYC brought this Instagrammable trend to Toronto, but will be leaving the city at the end of the month. The chain also has locations in New York City, Miami and Boston.

The ice cream shop sent out an email announcing the closure. "It comes with deep regret and sadness that we are planning to close our doors here at Taiyaki NYC - Toronto end of July 2020," it reads. "It has been an incredible journey but what makes us most happy are the relationships that we have created with each and every one of you."

Toronto soft serve lovers will just have to find other places to satisfy their Insta-worthy sweet tooth: fortunately, we've got lots, and if you're going to be missing Taiyaki's vegan options, we have plenty of those too.

Hector Vasquez

