The top 5 vegan soft serve ice cream in Toronto

The top spots for vegan soft serve ice cream in Toronto offer all the delicious sweetness of regular soft serve, just minus the dairy. While we wait for Ikea to launch the vegan version of its iconic little soft serve cones, there's plenty of options in the city to get your fix.

Here are my picks for the top vegan soft serve ice cream in Toronto.

All the soft serve at this Yonge and Sheppard ice creamery is made in-house from fresh bananas. You'll find rare flavours like spiced date, and there's even an option to get your ice ream with a shot of espresso.

This healthy eatery on Roncy has recently gotten into the business of serving ice cream soft serve made of just four ingredients: almonds, dates, sea salt, and pure vanilla. There's no refined sugar, gluten, or dairy here, and it's 100 per cent guilt-free.

If you're looking for a classic no-frills soft serve without the traditional deluge of dairy, the Kensington location of this bakery has you covered with classic cones of vanilla, chocolate, or swirl that's completely gluten, egg, and milk-free.

They may be best known for their gelato bars, but the soft serve at this cash-only St. Clair West spot is pretty good too. Their ever-changing menu includes vegan flavours like raspberry and dark chocolate or blood orange. Tons of real fruit and lots of flavour.

It sucks having allergies and missing out on the fun, which is the allergy-friendly menu at this Leslieville eatery comes in clutch. They offer Dole Whip, an icy, fruity soft serve from the classic canned fruit company.