Evana patisserie cafe

People can't get enough of these soft serve ice cream croissants in Toronto

Toronto's new French and Asian influenced bakery Evana Patisserie & Cafe has sent the internet abuzz with their decadent new dessert. 

The cafe, which is located in the China City mall, opened after years of operating as a dessert catering company. 

They launched the Thai tea soft serve flavour at the beginning of the month, giving customers the choice to pair it with a cup, cone or croissant. 

Based on people's reaction to the treat on social media, it's safe to say that the croissant has been far-and-away the most popular option—and who can blame them?

Ice cream croissants aren't the only unique feature at Evana Cafe, though. Amidst the dessert hype, the establishment has been hosting craft workshops on a regular basis.

In partnership with Markham art studio Aureole Creatives, Evana's workshops have offered various activities like coffee-cupping and Japanese marbling.

If you're craving croissant-encased soft serve ice cream or looking to pick up some pottery skills in Toronto, head to Evana Patisserie & Cafe at 390 Silver Star Blvd.

Lead photo by

torfoods
