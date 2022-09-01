Eat & Drink
Renee Suen
Posted 3 hours ago
new toronto restaurants

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

Renee Suen
Posted 3 hours ago
New restaurant openings in Toronto are as constant as a brunch lineup. It's been a hot month of even hotter concept launches that include fan-favourites who are hawking their wares in new neighbourhoods, to much-anticipated openings that are drawing hungry crowds.

Here are new restaurants that opened in Toronto in August.

Alder

Hot and buzz-worthy, Ace Hotel Toronto's recently opened main restaurant taps into the talents of top Toronto chef Patrick Kriss who has consulted on its seasonal, wood fire-kissed Mediterranean-inspired menu.  

Congee Queen Yonge & Dundas

The new downtown outpost of this popular casual Cantonese restaurant brings its popular stir-fried chilli turnip patties, family-style noodle and rice dishes, plus a library of super bowl congees to Yonge and Dundas.

Curryish Tavern

From pandemic pop-up to brick and mortar on Queen West, this is where chef-owner Miheer Shete serves his version of contemporary Indian cuisine that incorporates local, Canadian ingredients. 

Good Luck Club

It's not just the vibe but also the Asian-inspired fare that has hungry diners stopping by restaurateur Naveen Chakravarti's new Bloorcourt Village local, for things like Thai curry mussels, Korean fried chicken wings and six-ounce house-ground bulgogi burgers.

Hindusthali

Originally based in Montreal, this new vegan restaurant on Bayview Avenue serves thalis packed with healthy and tasty Indian dishes that are environmentally conscious and ethically prepared.

Logan Avenue Bodega

Get your NYC bodega fix at this neighbourhood cantina that serves street foods like a chop cheese box, which tops French fries and rice with a fried egg and griddle-cooked beef burger that's been chopped up with American cheddar. 

Miss Likklemore's

Taking inspiration from the West Indies, this high-end Caribbean restaurant is where you’ll find share-friendly plates including a whole smoked jerk chicken bathed in jerk chicken jus, and a 100-plus collection of the region's finest rums.

Sunnys Chinese

Explore regional Chinese cuisines including the punchy flavours of Chengdu and Xi'An, plus those found at traditional Hong Kong food stalls at this former pandemic pop-up's new Kensington Market home.

Tempura Keisuke

Japanese tendons (tempura-topped rice bowls) are the main event at this new addition to the Financial District's Assembly Chef's Hall from the Ramen Isshin team.

Dotty's

Co-owners Jay Carter and Susan Beckett resurrect beloved (and missed) Dandylion vibes at this relaxed neighbourhood restaurant. Snacks and wines abound at this no reservation, no signage or phone number (yet) foodie hot spot in the Junction Triangle.

Lead photo by Renee Suen at Curryish Tavern
