Toronto's newest Chinese takeout joint serves set menus that keep selling out

Toronto's newest Chinese takeout joint operates exclusively on a presale pop-up basis and only serves set menus that people are scrambling to get their hands on.

Called Sunny's Chinese, it's the brainchild of executive chef David Schwartz and sous chefs Braden Chong and Keith Siu. Their set menus for two to three explore regional Chinese cuisine, and the best way to get a taste is to subscribe to their mailing list for early access to presales.

"In our opinion, Chinese cuisine is the most historically deep and diverse food culture there is, so our inspiration is unlimited which is very cool. We put a lot of effort into making sure that we are respecting tradition and cooking in the spirit of these food cultures," Schwartz told blogTO.

Their first "pop-up" was Nov. 22, available by advanced email orders only for pickup at a parking lot at 265 Davenport. The Cantonese-inspired menu was $85 and consisted of house char siu, stir fried rice noodles, a-choy, Buddha's Delight and steamed jasmine rice bolo bao. That and another Dec. 6 pop-up with the same menu sold out.

A New Year's Eve Sichuan-inspired menu for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 consisted of dan dan noodle, Crispy Hidden Chicken, smacked cucumber, steamed yu choy and twice cooked pork. All menus are announced on Instagram, presented with eye-catching artwork by Justine Wong.

"We launch our dates sporadically and sell out quick," says Schwartz.

The comments sections of their Instagram posts are flooded with people tagging friends, commenting "dang" and "wow" and asking about availability for the set menus.

Schwartz hints at a brick and mortar restaurant project the trio is working on, witholding any major details. All he'll reveal is that Sunny's was a way for the the chefs to get into the kitchen while waiting for it to open and that it will have a different name that's under wraps, but that it will also focus on several regional Chinese cuisines.