Owner of popular cupcake chain that closed is opening a new bakery in Toronto

Toronto's most popular and famous cupcakes shops, Prairie Girl Bakery, closed all of its locations during lockdowns after being in business for 10 years.

While this was a tragic loss, the same owner of Prairie Girl has now opened a sticky bun bakery in Toronto, and I simply can't wait to see how that takes off.

Sticky Bakery is a new shop in Toronto that specializes in sticky buns and a whole bunch of other decadent desserts including puddings and butter tarts.

Jean Blacklock, former owner of Prairie Girl and the current owner of Sticky Bakery, spent her time during the lockdown in her kitchen making desserts.

Though the lockdown had cleared out her previous business, she was constantly reminded of the fact that eating baked goods and sipping on coffee is one of the greatest pleasures in life.

Reconnected with her love of baking, Blacklock decided to open a new dessert shop and get even more involved in the baking process than ever before.

"I'm leading the kitchen now, whereas before it was so new to me that I simply led the sort of more strategic part of it and handed the recipes over to a commercial baker. This time around, I said to my husband, let's do it ourselves," said Blacklock.

Sticky Bakery will be taking over the previous location of Leah's Bakery. A happy correspondence between Blacklock and the former owner of Leah's, Leah Kalish, resulted in Blacklock finding the perfect spot for her new store.

"It was really one of those serendipitous things that I saw Lee on the corner one day - I've always admired Leah and her store. I loved the corner location. And so I sent her an email asking if any bakery owners might be thinking of selling," explained Blacklock.

"And she got right back to me in a few minutes and said 'This is pretty funny. After so many years in the business, I'm ready to move on.'"

Sticky is already open online, and customers are able to order and grab their desserts outside the store. The official retail store will be opening around June 1st, Blacklock excited to get her business going in full swing.

You can find Sticky Bakery at 621 St Clair Ave W.