Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
prairie girl bakery toronto

Toronto's most popular spot for cupcakes has closed after a decade in business

A bakery known for making some of the best cupcakes in the entire city has closed after 10 years in business and a valiant battle throughout the pandemic.

Prairie Girl Bakery once had five locations, including one in the now-deserted PATH, but had to close all of them permanently except for a King East flagship. Now, that final location has closed.

In a message posted to social media, the bakery wrote: "We are sorry to be sharing the news that Prairie Girl Bakery has permanently closed as of today, January 5, 2020.

"Thank you to our wonderful customers for the past 10 years of support!"

Hundreds of comments on social media express how people are "so sad" to hear the devastating news. "I really hurt inside reading this," wrote one person who said "It was an honor to deliver for you for over a year."

While the offices that used to bring Prairie Girl so much business are now mostly empty, lots of people are also sharing memories of enjoying cupcakes at work parties.

Lots of others are also sharing how Prairie Girl cupcakes marked all their biggest milestones in life, how owner Jean Blacklock inspired them as a businesswoman, and the professionalism and warmth of the staff.

Customers are especially mourning the banana cupcake with peanut butter frosting and chocolate cupcake with strawberry frosting, and just their legendary icing in general.

