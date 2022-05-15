Toronto restaurant known for its six course meals has permanently closed

A Toronto restaurant known for its multi-course meals and fine dining has closed its doors, at least until it finds a new owner it seems.

Est Restaurant, a fixture in Riverside since it opened in 2019, was known for its highly acclaimed seasonal tasting menu that spanned six courses. Its chef, Sean MacDonald, has won numerous awards and was once on the global Best Chefs list.

Like many restaurants, Est struggled to pivot during lockdowns but managed to change up its menu, offer brunch as well as takeout and patio dining over the last couple of years.

It also launched a ghost kitchen slinging pizzas, Biga Pies, which seems to have closed as well.

blogTO reached out to Est Restaurant for comment but did not receive a response.

The restaurant is now for sale for a cool $199,000 which comes with the Est Instagram account so there's always a chance the buyer will reopen the restaurant under the same name.