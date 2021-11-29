Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
holiday treats

10 new bakeries for holiday themed treats in Toronto

New bakeries for holiday-themed treats in Toronto allow you to support a recently opened business while also wowing people at winter gatherings. These places will make your season merry and bright with all kinds of cute creations.

Here are new bakeries for holiday-themed treats in Toronto.

Coco's

Immaculately decorated treats are always available at this Little Italy cafe, and for the holidays they'll have mini cakes, big versions of their banana bundt cakes, whole cassata siciliana and whole cranberry pistachio Battenberg cakes.

Sweetie Pie

This shop with four locations in Toronto is a great place to pick up a classic holiday pie, but you can also pick up a few extra seasonal treats like Christmas cookies and new versions of their bars.

Emmer

Everyone's been loving this new addition to Harbord Village, so you better act fast if you want in on white wine poached quince tarte tatins, pistachio large format cakes, bake-at-home sausage rolls, twice baked almond and pistachio croissants, creme fraiche large format quiches and passion fruit large format mascarpone cheesecake.

Barbershop Patisserie

Large format cakes, rum balls, cookies, confections and bake-at-home puff pastry brie will all be available from this adorable new shop during the holiday season.

Delysees

Ossington is the new home of this revered bakery that's doing holiday yule logs in eight flavours for the holidays as well as gift baskets. Move fast, because things get snapped up quick from here.

Black Pony

Holiday cookies and cakes will be on offer at this cafe known for its baking, and as part of their savoury food program they'll be doing holiday-oriented weekend specials.

Castle & Coal

This West Queen West bakery is doing a holiday cookie box with Linzer, crinkles, sourdough cookies, biscotti and sugar cookies; a holiday sweet box with chocolate dipped honeycomb, port marshmallow, granola ad mendicants; large sticky toffee pudding; whole custard tarts and chocolate coconut pies.

Noctua Bread

Panettone, pan de jamon and morning loaf will all be available at this charming Junction bakery known for baking bread.

Bom Dia

Portuguese baked goods, cakes and croissants can be found at this cafe in Parkdale, and they're pulling out all the stops for the season with Bolo Rei, toasted almond tarts and holiday cupcakes.

Rois Cream

Known for creating innovative macarons, this Junction bakery is creating Christmas edition macarons and holiday-themed cakes that are sure to be as cute as always.

Lead photo by Hector Vasquez

10 new bakeries for holiday themed treats in Toronto

