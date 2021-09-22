30 new restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

New Toronto restaurants have been popping up in every neighbourhood, proof that people in the industry are incredibly resilient. There's new spots for Mexican, bars for small plates and some seriously impressive fancy restaurants, and they're ready to welcome you now.

Here are some of the newest restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood.

People in this neighbourhood looking for their next BBQ fix can head to Backyard Smokehouse, a destination for ribs, brisket and burgers from the same owner behind a popular brunch spot.

A new food hall that just arrived in this neighbourhood now houses concepts like Phamilyeats and Conspiracy Pizza, meaning you can now get great beef patties and pizza in the same place.

Toronto Beach Club is now this area's destination for Mediterranean plates and a full-on beach vibe complete with umbrellas, a canopy of trees and a lounge feel.

Pizza lovers in this area have been happy to see the arrival of Bello Pizza, which has been serving up 14-inch pies with sophisticated toppings out of the back of a cafe.

Turkish breakfast and and excellent sense of design can both be found at Mado Cafe, a hidden gem that's new to this neighbourhood not far from Yorkdale Mall.

If you're getting bored of the same old pizza, head to Levant in this area to try something a little different, like their toppings of shawarma, kofta meatballs, and saffron lemon ricotta.

Saints Island Pies now serves Filipino-inspired pizza to this neighbourhood, wowing people with toppings like fried eggs, pineapple and longanisa sausage.

Tianjin Auntie's Steamed Bun is a great new resource for all sorts of comforting dishes like buns, jianbing, shumai and congee.

One Night Only has become the go-to pizza place in this area, slinging 16-inch spicy potato, pepperoni and mushroom pies with their signature garlic dill sauce on the side.

Easton's is this area's newest spot to grab a cocktail and some seafood-oriented snacks like oysters and octopus.

Gia is the transformation of now-closed Ufficio, and serves a vegetarian menu of Italian classics, including handmade pasta.

Great ramen is now available in this area from Oji Seichi, a Japanese restaurant serving unmissable sandwiches too.

Small plates and wine can now be had at Piccolo Cafe e Vino, which serves snacks like burrata, crudo, pork belly, mushroom toast and fried chicken sandwiches.

Rabbit Hole is now where to go in this neighbourhood for the comforts of an English pub, including dishes like savoury pies, devilled eggs, Yorkshire pudding, fish n' chips and trifle.

This area is getting a taste of French-Morrocan cuisine at new bistro Atai, where you'll find options like coq au vin and hummus on the same menu.

Bar St. Lo offers a shareable, farm fresh menu and a lovely patio for outdoor dining, with menu items like seafood croquettes and foie gras complemented by a thoughtful list of wine, beer and cocktails.

This flashy neighbourhood has been introduced to new powerhouse Vela, where the dishes, patio and interior are designed with elegance. Think caviar sandwiches, shrimp cocktail, pasta and steak.

Japanese bistro Maru is already wowing this neighbourhood with impressively presented dishes of sashimi, tempura and rolls that incorporate a touch of French flair.

Aloette has opened up a takeout-oriented outpost selling their popular burger, fried chicken and lemon meringue pie plus boozy options for drinks.

Puerto Bravo serves tacos, seafood dishes and dessert, and also has vegan options, making it an easy choice for a new place to go around here.

Sicilian-inspired cuisine with an emphasis on grilled seafood is what you'll find at Zitto Zitto, but they also have options like veal and pork chops plus great cocktails.

Mediterranean cuisine with an emphasis on France and Italy is on the menu at Domaine Mamo, which serves seafood, pasta, pizza and charcuterie.

Beautifully presented aburi sushi, oshi sushi and donburi have been making an impressive splash over at recently opened R Sushi, conveniently located near a subway station.

A wood fire is the basis for the menu at Azhar, the city's hottest new Middle Eastern restaurant serving house breads, dips and mains like ribs and roasted cauliflower.

Bullseye Burgers N' Fries is where to go to get a big juicy burger loaded with all kinds of toppings from fried eggs to chili to cheese sauce and bacon. They also do shakes and ice cream.

Sienna's is the neighbourhood's new source for Italian-American cravings, including red sauce go-to's like meatballs, garlic bread, pasta and hearty sandwiches.

Burrito Queen flies under the radar but serves some of the tastiest burritos, quesadillas, nachos and tacos in this part of town.

If you've been looking to try Japanese cube-shaped bread, hit up new bakery Katsupan which both bakes the bread and uses it to create various sandwiches.

People are loving new slice source Badiali, a pizza joint located in a charming corner spot on Dovercourt where you can also find full pies and salads.

Stock TC has become this area's one-stop shop for groceries, a drink at the bar, and a meal of a burger, fried chicken sandwich or pizza from the in-house restaurant.