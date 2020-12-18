23 restaurants for Christmas dinner pickup and delivery in Toronto

Restaurants doing Christmas dinner for pickup and delivery in Toronto are offering everything from traditional turkey-centric dinners to unusual and upscale sushi feasts. Even if you're not eating with the same people you usually do, that doesn't mean you can't still celebrate the season with delicious food.

Here are restaurants doing Christmas dinner for pickup and delivery.

This brewery in Little India is taking a cue from Japanese traditions and serving fried chicken for the holidays, as well as cauliflower soup, macaroni salad, beef tataki and matcha chocolate cake.

This hushed sushi spot in Yorkville will be serving up a Holiday Oju package consisting of three tiers of premium seasonal sushi, seafood and protein options.

Pre-order a Festivus Feast that includes confit turkey thigh, collard greens, gravy, cranberry sauce and cookies from this beer hall located on West Queen West.

Pre-order complete holiday meals that are available warm or ready to heat from this Roncesvalles sports bar. They've got options for deep fried turkey, honey roasted ham and prime rib meals.

A roast beef Christmas dinner with celeriac soup, Yorkshire pudding, gravy, potatoes, veggies and sticky toffee pudding is available for pickup from this pub near Yonge and Dundas. They also have other holiday feasting options available with 72 hours notice.

This Parkdale butcher shop has turkey, chicken, duck and lamb for more DIY types, as well as house prepared gravy, dressing, mashed potatoes and roast carrots for convenience.

A fried or roasted chicken dinner with gravy, garlic mash, stuffing, coleslaw, fried brussels and a ready-t0-bake apple crumble is available to pick up from this Roncesvalles takeout window.

A holiday meal of meat, pasta and veggies that comes prepared in trays that are ready to easily pop in the oven can be picked up from this Cabbagetown restaurant or its King East sister spot, Ardo.

Spanish food is what's for dinner with rotating holiday menus from this King West restaurant that include items like dips, seafood, pasta, salad and cake.

Pickup on Dec. 23 is available for meat or veg holiday meals for two or four from this Italian restaurant. Expect options for lasagna and polenta with roasted brussels and spiced carrots plus a dessert.

There's still some availability for holiday turkey dinners that can be picked up or locally delivered by this tavern in the High Park neighbourhood.

Call up this Rosedale restaurant to order a Christmas dinner of beer brined Cornish hen with stuffing, pan jus, cranberry onion marmalade, mashed potatoes and buttered green beans.

Options for a holiday menu from this plant-based restaurant near Yonge and Wellesley include faux gras, chocolate mousse, roasted parsnips, potato gratin and a Veggie Wellington.

The Junction has this soul food restaurant serving a Christmas menu that includes options for Cornish game hen, oven-baked salmon, mac n' cheese pie, cornbread, biscuits, cheesecake and apple pie.

A holiday feast for one, two or four of turkey or squash two ways plus soup, sides and dessert is available for delivery from this company.

You can pick up dinners with traditional, Trinidad or Christmas at Nonna's themes from this Oakwood Village restaurant. Expect options like macaroni pie, fried calamari and maple glazed ham.

This Leslieville restaurant has a holiday feast for four that includes roast turkey, turkey sausage, winter veg soup, gravy, stuffing and cranberry mustard. You can also add on wine pairings, shrimp cocktail and baked brie.

Limited orders for a holiday dinner of Chinese ham or five spice turkey leg with pomelo salad, warm potato salad, rapini, rum cake and more are available from this Bloordale restaurant.

You can pick up a bison roast dinner for two with Yorkshire pudding, turnip, potatoes, carrots and sticky toffee pudding from this Dundas West restaurant.

This North York restaurant has a three-tiered Christmas box with 54 pieces of sushi that includes oshi, rolls and sashimi which is suitable for two. Call to reserve one.

If burgers sound like your kind of holiday feast, look to this Liberty Village spot serving a Holiday Drop Box with fries, onion rings, sauces and of course lots of burgers for pre-order only.

This hotel and restaurant still has some orders of turkey and vegetarian feasts available for pickup on Dec. 24. Expect sides like stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, gratin and dessert, and you can add on liquor options too.

Get a holiday dinner from this Junction restaurant and feast on a turkey dinner for two with gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce and seasonal veggies.