20 heated patios for outdoor dining in Toronto

Heated patios in Toronto are in high demand right now, as the weather gets increasingly more soggy and chilly. Warm your body by a heater and lift your spirits with a hot toddy at one of these places that's thought of every way possible to keep you protected and cozy.

Here are some heated patios that are open in Toronto right now.

This Distillery District restaurant specializing in Latin American cuisine has a reputation for its all-season patio complete with 25 heaters and a giant fire pit.

This rooftop patio in Little Italy is transforming into Halloween-themed Moonlight Tower, which won't only feature cobwebs and black-and-white horror movies, it'll also be incredibly comfortable with heaters places at every single table.

An Aegean summer feel never ends at this Greek restaurant on Ossington that's extending the warmest season of the year with heating. Tuck into lamb chops, horiatiki and calamari under the fall sun.

The Annex has this bar that's innovated with personalized winter cubbies, each with their own wind-resistant barrier and heater. Cuddle up at a picnic table and stuff yourself with some stick-to-your-ribs pub food.

The patio at this brewery in the King West area has lots of space and ample heating for a brunch, lunch, dinner or just casual beer with a chance of zero shivers.

Nothing's warmer than a blazing real wood fire, and this patio has that in spades. You just don't get that pleasant crackle and smell of smoke from a standard heater, though they have those as well for added comfort.

Heaters placed above a spacious seating area send ambient warmth beating down over a large garden at this Financial District bar where you can embrace fall Oktoberfest vibes with a flight of beers.

The secret patio at this Yorkville spot is well equipped with heaters positioned on the walls so all guests are warmed from above. A bohemian sense of style and Mediterranean cuisine will transport you to warmer climates.

French onion soup on this warm heated patio in Leslieville is a surefire way to ward off that chill that's starting to set into your bones as the leaves fall off the trees. Also, there's always French wine if you're still feeling cold.

Heaters are placed centrally on this patio in Leslieville so all guests can enjoy their radiant glow. Affordable draft beer and cocktails also make for a nice liquid blanket.

Ramen and cold weather go hand in hand, so head to Little Italy to get a big bowl of Japanese noodle soup and bask in the glow of lanterns and heaters on this restaurant's patio.

Spanish tapas will make you feel like you're somewhere much hotter than Toronto at this Little Italy restaurant, and their heating system only makes the fantasy seem that much more real.

Get toasty by a real fire at this Italian restaurant in the Entertainment District serving pizza, pasta, crudo, cocktails, wine and favourites like fried zucchini.

You'll practically feel like you're inside even though you're on the roof of this King West restaurant with lots of heat, patterned floors, and a ton of greenery.

Large, blazing patio heaters keep everyone warm on a wraparound patio at this Canary District bar and restaurant that serves brunch, lunch and dinner, all accompanied by locally brewed beer.

A heater for each of seven tables on the patio at this Financial District restaurant will ensure you stay toasty warm, even if you're treating yourself to chilled seafood and champagne on ice.

There's one heater per table out on this Bloorcourt sports bar's patio (affectionately dubbed "The Diamond"), making it that much more pleasant to down frosty beers outdoors.

Perfectly placed heaters on this intimate Queen West patio with a private garden vibe keep everyone nice and cozy, and tried and true comfort food like curries, noodle bowls, tacos and pasta warms bellies.

Heaters blaze down on this elegant Yorkville patio that keeps things comfy as well as warm with lots of pillows. Dips, salads and kebabs are ideal for sharing with those you're cuddling up with at your table.

One heater per table at this King West party bar keeps things spicy so you can enjoy your burgers and margaritas in comfort. Don't forget to take a selfie sitting on a hay bale next to some pumpkins before you leave.