Eat & Drink
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
no frills king shaw

Loblaws-owned grocery store in Toronto becoming a No Frills this month

Eat & Drink
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A Loblaws-owned grocery store in Toronto that shuttered its doors in late April will reopen in a few weeks as a No Frills.

The former Marcello's Independent City Market located at 1022 King West is currently being converted into the city's latest No Frills location, now just weeks away from opening to the public.

Back in February, a representative confirmed to blogTO that the store would be reopening under the No Frills banner in "late May or June." The store closed its doors on April 27, and since then, new signage installed in the window of the shuttered grocery store reveals that the location will officially reopen as a No Frills on May 30.

no frills king shaw

A post shared to a local community Facebook group shares the posted opening date.

The latest expansion for the discount grocer comes amid unprecedented public blowback to rising grocery costs. The new No Frills location's opening coincides with a month-long boycott of Loblaw-owned stores, including No Frills.

Despite negative public sentiment and an organized campaign to steer business away from Loblaws-owned stores, it seems that the Galen Weston grocery empire is only growing wealthier.

The transition of this location (as well as a Broadview Avenue location) is part of a massive long-term expansion by Loblaw that will introduce more than 40 "new discount stores" nationwide, in addition to revamping about 700 other existing stores.

Lead photo by

ACHPF / Shutterstock.com
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Google removes thousands of positive reviews from New Ho King restaurant

Loblaws-owned grocery store in Toronto becoming a No Frills this month

Loblaw boycotters say they were offered 60K points after trying to cancel PC Optimum

Group facing over 300 charges for allegedly robbing 45 LCBO stores

Most Canadians want to ditch tipping and pay for higher service wages

Chocolate prices are going up in Toronto due to skyrocketing costs

Toronto bakery gets one-star review from customer for closing during power outage

Canadian government accused of giving $25M to 'Galen Weston and the grocery cartel'