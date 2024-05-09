Loblaws-owned grocery store in Toronto becoming a No Frills this month

A Loblaws-owned grocery store in Toronto that shuttered its doors in late April will reopen in a few weeks as a No Frills.

The former Marcello's Independent City Market located at 1022 King West is currently being converted into the city's latest No Frills location, now just weeks away from opening to the public.

Back in February, a representative confirmed to blogTO that the store would be reopening under the No Frills banner in "late May or June." The store closed its doors on April 27, and since then, new signage installed in the window of the shuttered grocery store reveals that the location will officially reopen as a No Frills on May 30.

The latest expansion for the discount grocer comes amid unprecedented public blowback to rising grocery costs. The new No Frills location's opening coincides with a month-long boycott of Loblaw-owned stores, including No Frills.

Despite negative public sentiment and an organized campaign to steer business away from Loblaws-owned stores, it seems that the Galen Weston grocery empire is only growing wealthier.

The transition of this location (as well as a Broadview Avenue location) is part of a massive long-term expansion by Loblaw that will introduce more than 40 "new discount stores" nationwide, in addition to revamping about 700 other existing stores.