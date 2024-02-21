Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Another Loblaws-owned store in Toronto is transforming into a No Frills

Yet another grocery store in Toronto is slated to be transformed into a No Frills this year, and that might mean way cheaper groceries for locals.

The Loblaws at 720 Broadview Ave., is in good company among Loblaws-owned grocers that are turning into No Frills locations, as the Loblaw owned Independent City Market near King and Shaw has confirmed that they, too, will become a No Frills soon.

Marcello's Independent City Market located at 1022 King West has become a fixture in the community, in spite of it drawing plenty of criticism from would-be shoppers for steep prices.

The decision to transition the Independent City Market to a No Frills, then, should mean some relief for budget-conscious shoppers and, quite possibly, and insurgence of popularity for the location.

While the exact date that the store will be transitioning has yet to be confirmed, a representative from the store confirmed to blogTO that it will be taking place in "late May or June."

They also confirmed that, thanks to No Frills falling under the Loblaw banner, all of the staff currently working at the independent grocer will keep their jobs once the business transitions over.

The transition of this location (as well as the Broadview store) is part of a massive expansion by Loblaw that will introduce more than 40 "new discount stores" nationwide on top of revamping about 700 other stores.

