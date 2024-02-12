Eat & Drink
Thalia Gonzalez Kane
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
A Toronto Loblaws location will soon become a No Frills

Groceries are about to get a bit cheaper for residents of Toronto's Broadview and Danforth area, and many locals are excited about a big change planned for their local supermarket.

A current Loblaws location at 720 Broadview Ave., just south of Danforth, will soon be rebranded into a No Frills store — the discount supermarket chain owned by Loblaw Companies Limited.

Representatives from Loblaws informed blogTO, "We are confident a No Frills store is the best fit for the community. It will provide great value and meet our customers' evolving expectations."

While no exact dates have been announced at this moment, it's rumoured that the new No Frills will take over the Broadview and Danforth Loblaws location this coming spring.

Affordability was evidently a factor behind this change. Loblaws representatives also shared, "Our customers are clearly telling us that value, quality, and convenience are extremely important, particularly with today's market realities."

Google Street View.

Loblaws has faced harsh criticism for its price hikes while recording record profits. More recently, customers were upset by Loblaws' plans to get rid of discounts on expiring food. This decision was later reversed after heavy opposition from the public.

News of the supermarket's impending transformation has been met with much support in a neighbourhood Facebook group, where locals expressed delight at having a more affordable grocery option nearby.

"Now that would be freaking awesome," one person wrote.

While another commenter expressed their disdain for the grocery chain.

"I hate Loblaws and that location especially. Horrible greedy company." 

With the cost of living in Ontario continuously on the rise, any opportunity to access more affordable groceries is welcome by residents, and it seems this No Frills may be a hit.

Lead photo by

Elena Berd/Shutterstock
