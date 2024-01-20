Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
loblaws 50 percent

Loblaws bringing back 50 percent off discounts after uproar

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Following public outrage about the grocery chain getting rid of their 50 percent off discounts on items nearing their expiration date, Loblaws has announced that the discount stickers will be making a comeback.

The news about the much-relied-upon discount being removed broke just last week, with Loblaws announcing they'd be reducing the discount to 30 per cent off, a major blow to anyone affected by the grocery chain's sky-high prices (so, everyone.)

After drawing major widespread criticism, though, it looks like Loblaws is righting the wrong, with a representative confirming that they will be bringing back the 50 per cent off discount.

"Customers can expect to see (50 per cent) stickers returning in the next few weeks," spokeswoman Catherine Thomas told CTV nNws on Jan. 19.

Loblaws has consistently drawn criticism for their high prices and laughable discounts on groceries over the past few years, most recently coming into the news when shoppers spotted an almost insultingly negligible discount offered on canned beans.

There is no word yet on when the 50 per cent discount stickers will be fully reinstated, but they are expected to roll out in the near future.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Loblaws bringing back 50 percent off discounts after uproar

Toronto restaurant manager goes viral after heartwarming moment

A Toronto sandwich shop has launched breakfast items that are selling out every week

Toronto cake baker goes viral for Taylor Swift cake you have to set on fire

A bunch of Toronto cafes are embracing people working with laptops

People are flocking to this award-winning restaurant in Ontario from a Toronto chef

Toronto restaurant known for its back patio abruptly closes

Toronto hotel forces customer to sign a waiver just to eat a burger