Loblaws bringing back 50 percent off discounts after uproar

Following public outrage about the grocery chain getting rid of their 50 percent off discounts on items nearing their expiration date, Loblaws has announced that the discount stickers will be making a comeback.

The news about the much-relied-upon discount being removed broke just last week, with Loblaws announcing they'd be reducing the discount to 30 per cent off, a major blow to anyone affected by the grocery chain's sky-high prices (so, everyone.)

50% off helps a lot of struggling people while reducing food waste.



Hopefully the Loblaws C-Suite has learned something from this debacle. — Aaron Binder (@theaaronbinder) January 19, 2024

After drawing major widespread criticism, though, it looks like Loblaws is righting the wrong, with a representative confirming that they will be bringing back the 50 per cent off discount.

"Customers can expect to see (50 per cent) stickers returning in the next few weeks," spokeswoman Catherine Thomas told CTV nNws on Jan. 19.

There prices are so highly inflated that even 50% weren’t even a deal , the discounted price should be the regular price and then discounted from there much less 30% so greedy they’re and is the same day expires things they discounted something like chicken smell so bad sometime — joan (@joan45785286) January 19, 2024

Loblaws has consistently drawn criticism for their high prices and laughable discounts on groceries over the past few years, most recently coming into the news when shoppers spotted an almost insultingly negligible discount offered on canned beans.

There is no word yet on when the 50 per cent discount stickers will be fully reinstated, but they are expected to roll out in the near future.