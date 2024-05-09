Group facing over 300 charges for allegedly robbing 45 LCBO stores

A trio from Ontario is facing hundreds of charges in relation to an alleged string of thefts that saw 45 LCBO locations robbed of more than $88,000 in goods.

A joint investigation by the York Regional Police Special Enforcement Team (SET) working with the LCBO Resource Protection Unit has resulted in over a staggering 300 charges laid against a group of accused thieves in York Region.

The investigation began in January and reached a breakthrough on March 25, when a suspect was located in the parking lot of a Mississauga apartment complex. Police allege that, during the arrest, the suspect assaulted an officer and attempted to flee the scene in a car.

The suspect and two co-accused were taken into custody at that time.

"We combine investigative expertise with leading-edge technology, and data and analytics, to take proactive, collaborative and substantive actions to address criminal activity," said Marty Power, Senior Director of LCBO's Resource Protection team.

"Working collaboratively with York Regional Police has resulted in a successful conclusion to this investigation, which will help create a safer environment for our employees and customers."

Investigators have released a video showing an example of an LCBO theft, one in a string of such thefts that have been escalating in frequency over the past couple of years.

Police currently believe that other retail stores may have been targeted by this suspect and are asking any additional victims to come forward.

Matthew Doucette, age 40, of Mississauga, is facing over 280 charges for his alleged involvement in the thefts. Interestingly, Doucette was already on bail conditions with orders to not to attend any LCBO in Ontario at the time of these alleged offences.

Sarah McBride, age 42, and Bruce Doucette, age 63 — both with no fixed address — are facing several additional charges in relation to the crimes.