LCBO is beefing up security to stop theft and here's how stores will be different

The LCBO has just announced some big changes coming to some of its locations in the next few months that could eventually be expanded to more stores if they prove successful in preventing theft.

The alcohol retailer revealed a new strategy to cut down on stealing and make for "a safer shopping experience" this week, apparently taking a tip from Loblaws and the controversial security gates it introduced to stores last year.

Though similar to the grocery giant's new measures, the LCBO pilot takes things even further with "controlled entrances" that include two separate doors with security personnel stationed in a vestibule between them.

Customers will need to come in the exterior door and present their ID to be scanned by security before they are permitted through the interior door, and can also only enter one at a time.

Interestingly, the Crown coporation will be instructing guards to check the ID of anyone who looks to be over the age of 17, which it says is in part because "unfortunately, sometimes theft incidents involve minors."

Anyone without a valid ID and/or who has a record of a prior incident in an LCBO will be denied entry, while the photos, names and birthdates of those IDs scanned will be "securely" kept on file for 14 days — that is, assuming there won't be any further data leaks after the two the company had last year.

The controlled entrances will be rolled out in the spring at the following six stores, to start:

46 Park St. in Kenora

44 Front St. in Sioux Lookout

100 North Cumberland St. in Thunder Bay

1010 Dawson Rd. in Thunder Bay

1095 Arthur St. W. in Thunder Bay

969 Fort Williams Rd. in Thunder Bay

This will completely alter the way people approach and cycle through stores, adding a few extra minutes (and perhaps a layer of intimidation) to their visit — something the LCBO says it hopes is just "is a small inconvenience for a safer shopping experience."

In and around Toronto, stealing and other issues have prompted many LCBOs to hire security guards to work front doors and even paid duty police officers to work front doors and apprehend suspects when necessary.

This new entrance pilot's effectiveness will be assessed over 12 months before the board decides if it will make them permanent or try them out in more outlets.