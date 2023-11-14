Fashion & Style
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
winners toronto

People keep seeing police officers working security at stores in Toronto

Fashion & Style
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Certain stores in Toronto have been seriously ramping up security efforts lately, going as far as actually hiring uniformed police officers to monitor doors in what is, presumably, an attempt to deter ongoing theft.

Thus far, customers have spotted members of the Toronto Police Service at multiple Winners locations in the city — in Dufferin Mall and Liberty Village —  and also at a Marshall's outpost.

And unfortunately for TJX Canada, the company that owns both stores, it seems like some citizens are quite put off by the new move.

Some vow to avoid any store where they see officers posted, with one person saying, "it's up to customers to decide their tolerance level. For me it would be zero."

Others fear the potential profiling of certain shoppers given the police's history, saying they would be "very uncomfortable" frequenting a store with an officer present, especially if they were a member of a targeted group.

But a few believe that the step must be justified, given the cost of having an officer on-site.

Some suggest that the phenomenon is simply an indication of the times, as unfortunate as it may be to see — "deterring crime is ok with me," and arguments that it is needed are the sentiments of a few involved in the discussions on X (formerly Twitter) this week.

As TPS told blogTO last month, these would be paid duty officers who are available for private hire "to provide a police presence for a range of functions and events," not limited to security.

They charge a rate ranging from $90 to $112.50 per hour, for a minimum of three hours, as paid for by a private entity, not taxpayers.

While the cops are one step above the private security guards and other measures controversially imposed at select grocery stores, dollar stores and other retailers in recent weeks, other brands — including the LCBO, Rolex, the Apple Store and Indigo, per netizen sightings — have likewise opted for the actual authorities.

Some speculate that it may have to do with the limitations on security guards to act on crime in cases where police can step in and be more physically involved.

But, even if a store deems the cost of hiring a paid duty officer worth it, some worry about taking members of the force away from police work in the public sphere just to protect corporate interests.

TJX Canada refused to comment on the subject when contacted by blogTO, while staff at individual stores were likewise unwilling to provide any details.

Lead photo by

@RE_MarketWatch
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

People keep seeing police officers working security at stores in Toronto

Toronto man puts his legendary 50-year-old moustache on the line for Movember

Toronto furniture chain Bad Boy files for bankruptcy after almost 70 years

10 signs you shopped at Yorkdale mall in the 1990s

10 holiday gift ideas for your significant other in Toronto

10 signs you shopped at the Eaton Centre in the 1990s

Toronto hair salon is permanently closing after 30 years in business

The best costumes spotted at Halloween on Church Street 2023