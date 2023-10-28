Winners is now hiring police officers to guard some of their Toronto stores

If you're an avid Winners shopper like yours truly, you may have noticed that some stores in Toronto now have a few exciting new additions by the entrance — and no, we're not talking about deeply discounted brand-name shoes or designer accessories for a bargain.

Residents have been spotting what they consider to be the peculiar sight of uniformed police officers stationed by the security sensors at a number of Winners locations in the city, including at the Dufferin Mall and Liberty Village outposts, according to tweets in recent weeks.

Police resources in this city so wisely used 😂 — DoubleA (@DoubleA284) October 26, 2023

Photos shared by one resident show what are clearly members of the Toronto Police Service (TPS) looking quite bored at the front of the Dufferin Mall Winners, prompting conversation about an uptick in shoplifting and other crime in the city.

While the retail chain's parent company, TJX Canada, had no comment on the matter when contacted by blogTO, TPS confirmed that these would be paid duty officers.

As noted on the force's website, these cops are off duty, and available for private hire "to provide a police presence for a range of functions and events," not limited to security for things like sports and concerts.

Second winners location where I see a cop instead of a security guard. I guess it’s more worth it to just put an officer there? Will we see more of this? pic.twitter.com/b22WbCROCU — Justice_Queen 🏗🏙🚇⚖️ (@RE_MarketWatch) October 14, 2023

Compensation for paid duty officers is not the responsibility of taxpayers, but comes out of the pocket of a customer at a rate ranging from $90 to $112.50 per hour, for a minimum of three hours.

While staff at both the TJX Canada offices and the individual stores referenced above refused to confirm if the company is using this service — and if so, at which locations and why — those commenting on the photos shared online are taking the very wild guess that it is a loss prevention measure.

Some noted that they've seen paid duty officers monitoring the doors of other retailers in the GTA, including Rolex, the LCBO and in shopping centres such as Square One.

Paid duty officer. They are paying to have an officer in uniform. If people would stop stealing this wouldn’t be necessary. This increases prices for everyone. — Linda Galbraith (@LindaGalbrait17) October 15, 2023

Some major grocery chains, too, have heightened their security measures to prevent theft in recent months, whether by adding security gates or hiring third-party guards.