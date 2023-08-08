Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
loblaws toronto

Toronto Loblaws are installing security gates to stop theft and people are outraged

Shoppers in Toronto have just been given yet another reason to hate Loblaws, the Canadian supermarket giant that has become synonymous with preposterously high prices and sickening profits.

As food price increases remain higher than general inflation rates and the company continues to report hundreds of millions in gains each quarter, some stores have now introduced enhanced security measures to prevent people from stealing overpriced food — something many in the city have been turning to in the face of an acute cost of living crisis.

One of the most noticeable additions is automated gates at some of the busiest Loblaws locations, including the ones at 60 Carlton Street and Queen and Portland.

Select Loblaws and other supermarkets have also been checking receipts at exit points and ramping up security in other ways, such as with dedicated guards.

Given the brand's unprecedented profits, suspected price gouging and chokehold on a market that is severely lacking in competition, consumers are, of course, fuming at the new development.

While some are bringing up accessibility concerns and wondering whether such barriers contravene fire code, most are simply disgusted at the move from corporate executives known for their wealth, power, greed, and for screwing over their customers.

It's especially hard to stomach when so many of those customers are struggling to put food on the table in current economic conditions, while public enemy number one Galen Weston Jr.'s family is worth well over $8 billion.

Food prices have been an especially touchy subject since grocers' profits began going through the roof during the pandemic, with the public calling for more government intervention in pricing practices and the sector's oligopoly.

As NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said last year, "the clear trend is CEO profits are up; grocery store profits are up but workers aren't getting paid more, producers aren't getting paid more, and families are certainly having a hard time affording it."

In all of the commotion about Loblaws' new gates online, though, some aren't all that shocked with the new feature, calling it a natural and fair response to an uptick in theft, and also a tactic that has been used in retailers for decades.

Others point out a never-ending cycle of people stealing due to sky-high prices, and then stores adjusting operations and prices to address that issue.

Lead photo by

Becky Robertson
