An Ontario Loblaws is asking to see receipts before exiting and people are angry

With outrageous prices showing up in grocery aisles for basic items, Canadians are sick of playing nice with major supermarkets.



So much so that some people have resorted to stealing overpriced food from stores with zero remorse.



Well, it seems one grocery giant is catching on to this trend.



A Loblaws in Ottawa has begun asking customers to show proof of payment before exiting and shoppers are pissed.



Twitter user @demonicrat_ posted a photo of a sign at the Loblaws on Isabella Street that reads: "Please be prepared to show your receipt upon exiting to validate and maintain inventory accuracy."



"Loblaws knows we're all out here stealing from them because they're greedy," she tweeted on Sunday.

Loblaws knows we’re all out here stealing from them because they’re greedy pic.twitter.com/HqTJKvf2Dm — queen 👑 (@demonicrat_) June 4, 2023

She says that's her go-to Loblaws, so she doesn't know if the policy has been implemented at other stores.



"But I know Farm Boy doesn't have a sign like that," she told Daily Hive over Twitter.



Daily Hive has reached out to Loblaw Companies Ltd. to ask if this has been implemented across all Loblaws stores, and if it has, why. They have yet to respond to our request for comment.



In the meantime, the tweet has garnered some anger.



"@LoblawsON didn't your company price [fix] bread? Now you have the audacity to pull this?!?" one person replied.



The Twitter user is referring to the company admitting to price fixing packaged bread products in 2017.



"Please be prepared for me to walk right the f**k past any of your employees trying to check my receipts and bags," added another pissed customer.



Loblaw has been in hot water this past year as Canadians continue to struggle to keep up with inflation and soaring grocery prices.



The end of the No Name price freeze back in January caused an uproar and people weren't impressed with former Loblaw CEO Galen Weston Jr.'s testimony before the House of Commons in March.



Have you seen this sign at a Loblaws near you? What do you think of it? Let us know in the comments.